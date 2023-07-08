Skip to main content
Apple’s new Mac Studio and 15-inch MacBook Air are both on sale right now

/

We also found some early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices like the new Echo Show 5, a nice PlayStation 5 bundle deal, and a sizable discount on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

The Mac Studio 2023 seen from above, plugged in.
Both the M2 Max and M2 Ultra-powered versions of the Mac Studio are discounted this weekend.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

It’s a good week for Apple aficionados looking to score some good deals on Apple’s newest computers. Not only is the 15-inch MacBook Air on sale for $100 off at Amazon and B&H Photo, but we’re also seeing the first notable discount on Apple’s latest Mac Studio. Right now, Expercom – an Apple-authorized retailer – is selling the new M2 Max-powered desktop machine starting at $1,899.05 ($100 off) with 32GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 12-core CPU, and a 30-core GPU. If you’re looking for even more power, you can buy the M2 Ultra version starting at $3,799.05 ($200 off) with 64GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, a 24-core CPU, and a 60-core GPU.

The new Mac Studio is a powerhouse of a desktop, one that’s ideal for professionals who need a blazingly fast compact machine. It can handle demanding creative work in apps like Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro with no problem, offering even better performance than its predecessor. The desktop also now comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for faster download speeds along with a wide range of ports, a few of which are conveniently located on the front. That includes an SD card as well as two USB-C ports if you buy the M2 Max model, or two Thunderbolt 4 ports if you opt for the M2 Ultra configuration.

Read our 2023 Mac Studio review.

2023 Mac Studio

$19995% off
$1899

The Mac Studio features Apple’s M2 Max and new M2 Ultra chips, making it significantly more powerful than its predecessor.

$1899 at Expercom (M2 Max, 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD) $3799 at Expercom (M2 Ultra, 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Best Laptop 2023: A Starlight MacBook Air 15-inch open on a gray couch.

15-inch MacBook Air

$12998% off
$1199

Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. It features a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2022.

$1199 at Amazon$1199 at B&H Photo

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday, but Amazon is already offering some seriously good deals on a number of its own devices. We’ve listed all of the best deals you can get here, and have singled out a few in our roundups, including notable discounts on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids and the new Echo Pop. However, if you’re looking for a cute smart display rather than an e-reader or speaker, Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 is on sale exclusively for Prime members for just $44.99 ($44.99 off).

Amazon’s compact smart display features an improved mic array and an updated speaker system that should allow for better sound quality – a claim we’ve yet to test. Otherwise, though, it’s similar to its predecessor, allowing it to serve as a terrific smart alarm clock that’ll fit any nightstand. The display can also be used for a wide range of Alexa-enabled tasks, letting you easily set reminders, get news and weather reports, and control other smart home devices with nothing more than your voice.

Echo Show 5 (third-gen)

$9050% off
$45

The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that should deliver double the bass and clearer sound quality.

$45 at Amazon

Now for a deal that’s out of this world (ha, ha). For those of you planning on gaming this weekend, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is still on sale for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $54.99 ($15 off), which is one of the best prices we’ve seen on the single-player game since it made its debut at the end of April.

If you’ve ever dreamt of becoming a Jedi, playing Jedi: Survivor might feel like a dream come true. As my colleague Andrew Webster wrote in his review, the game, after all, offers the closest experience you’ll get to feeling like one. The action-adventure title is just as well-made and riveting to play as its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; however, it comes with some small gameplay tweaks, including new baddies, a host of additional lightsaber techniques, and even more movement abilities.

Read our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review.
The cover art for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, showing main character Cal Kestis and his droid, BD-1, in front of a desolate backdrop.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

$7021% off
$55

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the captivating sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order, one that continues the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber.

$55 at Amazon (PS5)$55 at Best Buy (PS5)$55 at Target (PS5)

A few more ways to save this Saturday

