The best Labor Day tech deals

Welcome to Labor Day weekend. Whether you’re working during the US holiday on Monday, September 7th, or you have off, retailers have cut prices on several tech products. For the discounts that are more limited in duration, I’ve made sure to note when those deals will end. It’s safe to assume that any deal that doesn’t list an end date will continue to be available well after Labor Day has passed.

Gadgets / accessories

Satechi is offering a site-wide discount on its useful accessories (like it’s USB-C Apple Watch charger, shown above) through September 7th. Whatever you end up adding to your cart, entering the code SATLDAY15 at checkout will take 15 percent off your purchase.

at checkout will take 15 percent off your purchase. There’s a good deal on Google’s Nest Wifi mesh Wi-Fi system happening now at Daily Steals. It’s a brand-new kit that includes a router and two Points for $320 (usually $340). To get this deal, enter the code VERGEGWIFI at checkout.

at checkout. Several HyperX accessories, including headsets, laptop and desktop RAM, gaming keyboards, and more are discounted at its site.

Home entertainment

Vizio’s latest 65-inch P-series Quantum 4K HDR television is down to $980 (usually $1,200) at Best Buy. If you aren’t signed in with your Best Buy account, it’ll be $1,000 instead. This deal will last through September 7th.

Through Monday, Samsung’s 65-inch 8-series 4K HDR TV (model RU8000FXZA) is $600, down from its usual $900 cost. In a few ways it’s the preferable option over Samsung’s newer TU8000 TV. It features four HDMI ports to three in the latest version, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate, while the new model is only 60Hz. Additionally, this TV supports AirPlay 2 and it’s wall-mountable.

BenQ’s GV1 wireless portable projector that’s compatible with Google Cast and AirPlay and has a slim profile is $300 (usually $350) at Amazon and B&H Photo.

Gaming

Best Buy has knocked $20 off of must-play Nintendo Switch games, like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and more. This deal brings them down to $40 each.

Astro’s A40 TR gaming headset that includes the MixAmp M80 audio mixer is $147 at Daily Steals with the offer code VERGEASTRO. The headset itself works with any platform, but the mixer is only compatible with Xbox One controllers. This is an open-box retail unit that’s technically new, just not in its original packaging. It has a 30-day warranty from Daily Steals, and this price is about $15 cheaper than other retailers.

Razer’s Blade 15 gaming laptop with a FHD 144Hz refresh rate display, Intel’s Core i7-10750H processor, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of fast storage is $1,600 instead of $1,800. It’s a 12 percent discount, and it’s not a bad price for such a well-built machine. This deal lasts through September 5th.

Tablets

Apple’s latest iPad Air (2019, 256GB) is $550 (usually $650) at Best Buy.

Also, the 2019 Apple iPad Mini (64GB) is $350 (usually $400) at Best Buy.

Headphones