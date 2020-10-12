The best Prime Day deals you can get right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 begins in the early hours of Tuesday, October 13th, lasting through Wednesday night. That’s when you’ll see some of the year’s best deals go live, but there are plenty of worthwhile sales happening already. If you want to see what Amazon and other retailers have available right now, check out the deals below.

Just so you know, we’ve only included products that are available for less than the previous lowest price. We’ll keep this post updated with links for new products as they become available, and we’ll strike through products that are sold out.

A sneak peek at what’s coming tomorrow

Amazon has offered up a tease of what else you can expect to see during Prime Day 2020. We’ll be sure to hook you up with links for all of these products when Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow.

Amazon Devices

Save 60 percent on its most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (third-gen), just $18.99

Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, the Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and the Echo Show (second-gen) for $149.99

Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99

Save $40 on the Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99

Save up to 45 percent on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99

Save $75 on the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system, ensuring you have whole-home Wi-Fi coverage, just $174

Save $20 on the Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.

Save 30 percent on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get the Ring Video Doorbell (second-gen) for $69.99

Get your smart home started with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 for just $149.99

Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi setup), just $18.99

Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99

Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99

Electronics