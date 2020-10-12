The best Prime Day deals you can get right now

Amazon Prime Day 2020 begins in the early hours of Tuesday, October 13th, lasting through Wednesday night. That’s when you’ll see some of the year’s best deals go live, but there are plenty of worthwhile sales happening already. If you want to see what Amazon and other retailers have available right now, check out the deals below.
Just so you know, we’ve only included products that are available for less than the previous lowest price. We’ll keep this post updated with links for new products as they become available, and we’ll strike through products that are sold out.
- Apple AirPods Pro are $190 at Woot, which is $10 less than the best price yet. This model normally costs around $220.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are $135 for Amazon Prime members at Woot, matching the best price we’ve seen. The new price for these headphones is $170, so this is a good discount.
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart display is available from Amazon for $45, beating the previous lowest price by $5
- You can get a Blink Mini wired smart home camera for $25 at Amazon, down from its regular $35 price
- You can get both the Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini camera together for $50 at Amazon, down from the $125 it normally costs to buy both together (and cheaper than the $80 it costs to purchase them separately during Prime Day)
- JVC’s 55-inch 4K TV with Roku software built-in is $248 at Walmart, beating the lowest price yet by around $20. This model normally sells for $400.
- Zendure’s SuperTank 100W portable battery bank is $83 at Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon, beating the previous best price by almost $20. And if you purchase two Zendure products, you’ll get 15 percent off in the cart.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion is $1,000 at the Microsoft Store, beating its lowest price by $50
A sneak peek at what’s coming tomorrow
Amazon has offered up a tease of what else you can expect to see during Prime Day 2020. We’ll be sure to hook you up with links for all of these products when Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow.
Amazon Devices
- Save 60 percent on its most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (third-gen), just $18.99
- Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, the Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and the Echo Show (second-gen) for $149.99
- Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99
- Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99
- Save $40 on the Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99
- Save up to 45 percent on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99
- Save $75 on the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system, ensuring you have whole-home Wi-Fi coverage, just $174
- Save $20 on the Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.
- Save 30 percent on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get the Ring Video Doorbell (second-gen) for $69.99
- Get your smart home started with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 for just $149.99
- Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi setup), just $18.99
- Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99
- Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99
Electronics
- Save 36 percent on a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card
- Save up to 33 percent on select Nintendo Switch titles
- Save up to 33 percent on the DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras
- Save up to 35 percent on Nixplay Wi-Fi digital frames
- Save up to 40 percent on Panasonic cameras
- Save up to 46 percent on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches
- Save up to 30 percent on Tile trackers
- Save 30 percent on select cellphone cases
- Save on JBL Boombox
- Save up to 30 percent on headphones from top brands
- Save up to 30 percent on select Samsung and Sony TVs
- Save 20 percent on Mynt 3D pens
- Save 20 percent on Sindoh 3D printers
- Save 30 percent on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer