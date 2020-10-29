Steam’s 2020 Halloween sale discounts Control Ultimate Edition, Doom Eternal, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Halloween is almost here, and if you plan to spend your day playing video games and perhaps need a spooky game to play, Valve has kicked off its 2020 Halloween sale on Steam. PC Gamers can save on a number of titles until November 2nd at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. In these standout deals, Control Ultimate Edition is down to $28 (usually $40), Doom Eternal is down to $30 (usually $60), Half-Life: Alyx is down to $45 (usually $60), and Resident Evil 3 is down to $30 (usually $60). We’ll highlight a few more deals below, but you can jump to the full list here.

While most of the deals in here are for horror games, a few games that have some spooky-themed elements incorporated are also discounted. There are even a few games in there that do not really pertain to the horror theme at all. But if you are looking to add some new games to your library, it’s worth taking a look.

Okay, here are a few more game sales I wanted to flag: