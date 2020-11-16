The best Black Friday deals you can get right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The majority of Black Friday deals will launch the day after Thanksgiving (November 26th) in the US as usual, but the pandemic has shaken things up in yet another way. The best deals will be happening online, with fewer in-person sales for the sake of safety. Better yet, some of those great deals are already available, so you can get started on your holiday gift (or personal) shopping. With this post, we’re rounding up the best early Black Friday deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Adorama, B&H Photo, Newegg, and anywhere else we find deals you should know about.

I love seeing this $72 off deal on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones (pictured above). It’s happening again at Amazon and Best Buy, matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet. This model of headphones released for $350 in August, improving on the excellent audio quality, sound-dampening noise cancellation, and long battery life of the XM3 from 2018. This newer model doesn’t bring revolutionary changes in either category, but adding multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and auto-pausing sensors makes the XM4 worth seeking out.

Watch Dogs: Legion, the latest installment in Ubisoft’s hack-anything, open-world game, is down to $30 — a 50 percent price cut. It released in late October, so this is a staggering drop in price for such a new game. What makes this deal even better is that each version will net you an upgrade to the Xbox Series X/S or PS5 copies for free. Even if you don’t have much interest in the game, it’s an affordable way to check out what impressive ray tracing graphics look like on the new console hardware.

The Apple Watch SE was already the most affordable Watch that Apple made at $279, but it’s even cheaper at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. You can score the 40mm GPS version for $230 or the larger 44mm Watch for $260 at Amazon or Walmart. Each size looks similar to the more expensive Series 6 but lacks the always-on display and a few other features. The Apple Watch SE aligns more with the Series 5 in terms of specs, but at $230, it’s a fantastic value. Here’s an in-depth post on how the SE differs from other recent Apple Watch models.

The eighth-generation iPad is the latest of Apple’s most affordable tablet, and it’s $50 off at Best Buy. Normally $330, it’s $280. The design is the same as the previous generation, but the one big upgrade is its leap in processing power, jumping from the A10 (used first in the iPhone 7) to the A12 Bionic (the same CPU used in the 2019 versions of the iPad mini and iPad Air). Simply put, it’s a fast, affordable tablet.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A7 sports a 10.4-inch display with slim bezels and a design that looks more like the flagship Galaxy Tab S7, but it costs a whole lot less. You can pick one up at Best Buy for just $150. This is probably a good option if you don’t want to spend as much as the iPad above costs, but you want decent performance.

Persona 5 Royal for the PS4 is $20 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet. This is the definitive edition of the popular JRPG from Atlus, so get this if you’re looking for the most complete version of the game. PS5 owners with a PS Plus subscription can enjoy the base version of the game for no extra cost, but you’ll miss out on some of the extra content in the Royal version.

If you want 2TB of fast storage for your PC, Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD is $250 at Newegg and Amazon, beating the lowest price by about $40. Over the summer, the price was steady at $350. A PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD like this will fit in only certain kinds of motherboards (so check before you buy). Alternatively, it can also make for a very fast USB-C drive if you get an M.2 enclosure for it. Either route you take, you’ll get a lot of speedy storage.

Peak Design has kicked off its “Super Massive Black Friday sale” with sizeable discounts on bags and tripods. It might be tough to imagine when you might next need a durable backpack that can fit a lot of gadgets within, but the company’s “Everyday” lineup of bags is 20 percent off. Its bigger “Travel” bags are also discounted.

If you’re into photography, Peak Design’s Travel Tripod and a few accessories that are compatible with it are cheaper than usual.

Stay tuned for more deals.