Oculus has discounted VR games and experiences for Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Oculus is hosting a big sale on games and experiences for Black Friday, with more discounts coming on Cyber Monday. There are plenty of standalone deals, but Oculus has also curated several bundles, each one on a different theme. And you can gift titles to other people from the Oculus store, too. You’ll just need their e-mail address when checking out.

According to Oculus, all of the games in the bundles below will work with Quest standalone headsets. Be aware, though, that only some of them support cross-buy, meaning one purchase will work both as a standalone app on Quest and when wired to your PC via Oculus Link. All others are exclusive to either Rift or Quest. To avoid confusion, I’ve labeled which support cross-buy. Make sure you check the product pages to see which platform each title is made for.

To see the full list of games and experiences on sale, you can visit the Black Friday landing page over at the Oculus store. But if you just want the bundle details, you’ll find those below.

First, there’s the “Must-Haves Pack,” containing Onward, Job Simulator, In Death: Unchained, Tetris Effect (which supports cross-buy), Space Pirate Trainer, and I Expect You to Die. Normally, all of these titles would cost $145 purchased together, but this pack costs only $90. It will last until Saturday, November 28th at 2:59AM ET.

There’s also a “Premium Pack,” which costs $165. It contains Superhot VR, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (which supports cross-buy), Vacation Simulator, Arizona Sunshine, The Room VR (which supports cross-buy), Red Matter, Espire 1: VR Operative (which supports cross-buy), Moss, Gun Club VR (which supports cross-buy), and Space Pirate Trainer. All of these titles together would normally cost $275. This pack will also last until November 28th at 2:59AM ET.

You can get the complete collection of Star Wars Vader Immortal episodes bundled together for $20. Each episode usually costs $10, so you’re saving 33 percent. This pack will last until November 28th at 2:59AM ET.

There are two more bundles being sold until Monday, November 30th at 12AM ET. The “Fitness Pack” contains FitXR, Creed Rise to Glory, and Sports Scramble for $60, which is 35 percent off the normal cost (all of these titles support cross-buy). Lastly, the “Action Pack,” which costs $60 as well, contains Pistol Whip, Phantom: Covert Ops, and Trover Saves the Universe.

Related The 12 best new and updated games for the Oculus Quest 2