The best early Labor Day sales happening now

The fast-approaching Labor Day holiday promises to bring plenty of great tech deals on notable favorites, including smart speakers, headphones, TVs, and tablets. While we regret to inform you that it is, sadly, not yet the weekend, there is a wide selection deals already available at retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and B&H Photo, many of which are likely to run through the rest of the week and into the long weekend.

Right now, there are savings to be had on devices like the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 and second-gen Apple Pencil, and we’ll be sure to bring you more as the week unfolds, both on-site and in your inbox via our Verge Deals newsletter. In the meantime, check out these early Labor Day deals on a wide swath of tech goodies.

Headphone deals

Jabra Elite 75t $100

$150

34% off Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds offer bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and can connect to two devices — like a phone and laptop — at the same time. $100 at Amazon

Apple deals

iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) $500

$599

17% off The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button, which is located at the top of the device. $500 at Amazon

$500 at Best Buy

Laptop deals

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is big, built nicer than most Windows laptops in its class, and offers solid performance even if you opt for the base model. Right now, Amazon has the Intel i7 six-core machine for $1,165, saving you nearly $335 on the 2020 model. Read our 2021 Razer Blade 15 base review .

. Microsoft is offering up to $300 off a number of Surface Pro 7 tablets. The base model with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage is $100 off for a starting price of $650, though there are numerous configurations on tap to satisfy whatever needs you may have from Microsoft’s versatile tablet. Read our review.

TV and Monitor deals

Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame QLED is on sale at Amazon for $1,298, the second-best price we’ve seen on the art-inspired, 4K TV, which displays a range of artwork when not in use.

The LG 32GN650-B QHD gaming monitor may look like a jumble of letters and numbers but it also looks like a great value, one that comes with a 2560 x 1440 display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Couple that with HDR10 support, FreeSync to prevent screen tearing, and a $297 price tag at Amazon, and you’ve got yourself a sweet 32-inch monitor.

Smart Home deals

Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) $80

$100

20% off The latest Echo opts for a spherical build and better sound, while maintaining its approachable price tag. $80 at Amazon

The endearing, sphere-shaped Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) is $20 off at Amazon. This $80 price tag has only been beaten during Amazon Prime Day, when Amazon devices are at their cheapest, but it’s still a great value for an affordable Alexa-equipped smart speaker that offers impressive sound quality and tunes itself based on the room. Read our review .

. The Google Nest Audio also offers room-filling sound and stereo pairing at an affordable price, and the smart speaker’s current $20 discount at B&H Photo keeps it on equal footing with Amazon’s aforementioned Echo. Read our review .

. The second-gen Google Nest Hub is selling for its best price ever at Walmart right now. The capable smart display — which is a bit sluggish, in our testing — can track your sleep if you choose it to be your bedside assistant, and it can display images directly from your Google Photos account. Walmart’s current discount brings the price down to $70, regardless of which color you choose.

The 10-inch Facebook Portal is best put to use as a video calling device, especially with tech-averse family members who already use Facebook. Best Buy’s latest discount brings the Portal down to $100, matching its lowest price to date. Read our review .

. Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 5 is small enough to live by your bedside and loud enough to wake you up in the morning. Even with its small stature, it can do just about anything other Echo speakers can do, even if it is limited when it comes to video calling and video streaming. Today, you can buy it for just $55 ($30 off) at Amazon. Read our review .

. Philips is running a promotion on its Hue White and Color E26 smart bulbs. If you buy a three-pack of the colorful bulbs, you pay the same price as you would for two of them, effectively a discount of $35 that brings the price of three bulbs down to $100. Philips doesn’t often discount its app-enabled bulbs, and this is a great way to get started with smart lighting or stock up.

Peripherals

Razer Kiyo $64

$100

37% off Razer’s Kiyo webcam supports 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second or 720p resolution at 60 frames per second. Its most interesting feature is the built-in ring light, however, which can illuminate you while streaming or during video calls. $64 at Amazon

Razer’s Kiyo webcam pulls double-duty as both a webcam and lighting fixture, directing a compact 1080p camera and a ring light where you need it most. You don’t have to be a streamer to appreciate the better video quality and a bit of fill-in light even on a casual Zoom call, either, and you can get the Kiyo at Amazon for just $64.

The Logitech G Pro gaming mouse is about as sleek, minimalist, and lightweight as it gets when it comes to wireless, high-performance mice. It was developed with consultation from pro gamers, but it has an ambidextrous design that doesn’t scream “gamer” from a half-mile away. It’s now on sale for $85, its lowest price to date, at Amazon.

The Steel Series Aerox 3 Super Light gaming mouse weighs only 57 grams and is only $40 at Amazon right now. The speedy, affordable peripheral even comes with RGB lighting.

Netgear’s Nighthawk Pro XR500 gaming router, featuring dual-band 2.6Gbps Wi-Fi and four gigabit ethernet ports, has fallen to its lowest price yet at Amazon. Today only, the router is available for $160, a $140 discount.

Miscellaneous staff picks

DJI OM 4 Three-Axis Smartphone Gimbal $129

$149

14% off The DJI OM 4 offers three-axis stabilization and automatic tracking, which helps to keep your subject framed up while moving. It also comes with foldable tripod legs for tabletop static shots, as well as a pressure clamp and magnetic clamp for use with a compatible iPhone or Android devices. $129 at Amazon

$129 at B&H