The best Labor Day deals happening now

Labor Day deals are finally getting into full swing, with a slew of notable discounts going live on some major hardware and accessories across the tech spectrum. Whether you’re picking up some last-minute gear for school or preparing to hunker down for the fall TV season with your favorite streaming device, this weekend might be the last real opportunity for you to save some serious money on TVs, headphones, and other gadgets until Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around.

To make sorting through the abundance of deals easier, we’ve curated a selection of the best Labor Day sales and deals available, the bulk of which should last through the long weekend. We’ve also rounded up the best Labor Day TV deals, whether you’re in need of an OLED, midrange QLED, or a cheaper LED TV.

Apple deals

MacBook Air with M1 $850

$1,000

15% off The Apple MacBook Air is the entry-level laptop with Apple’s new custom silicon called the M1. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and doesn’t have a fan. $850 at Amazon

Laptop deals

Alienware m17 R4 $1,970

$2,240

13% off The Alienware m17 R4 is a 17.3-inch gaming laptop specced out with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. It’s the total package for a gaming machine, complete with RGB accents and keyboard lighting. $1,970 at Amazon

Amazon currently has Alienware’s 13.3-inch gaming laptop on a gold box deal, today only, for $1,970. That’s a discount of $270 for a very capable gaming machine.

MSI’s 17.3-inch GS75 Stealth offers exceptional bang-for-the-buck gaming performance at Amazon’s current sale price ($1,400), which takes $350 on the model for a limited time.

Last year’s Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is $1,172 at Amazon with an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, saving you nearly $330. Read our 2021 Razer Blade 15 base review .

. Lenovo’s 15.6-inch Legion 7 laptop is $550 off at Antonline, bringing it down to $1,200 (normally $1,750).

Headphone and earbud deals

Jabra Elite 75t $100

$150

34% off Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds offer bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and can connect to two devices — like a phone and laptop — at the same time. $100 at Best Buy

Gaming deals

Smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell 3 $140

$180

23% off The latest Ring video doorbell features enhanced dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, as well as a new motion zone feature that can spot movement within five to 15 feet of your front door, or wherever you prefer to install it. $140 at Amazon

TV deals

Vizio’s latest 58-inch M-Series is $700 at Amazon (normally $770), its best price to date.

TCL’s 4-Series TV with Android TV is just $430 at Best Buy (normally $500), the best we’ve seen on the 55-inch, 4K TV in recent months.

Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame TV — a gallery-inspired, 4K LED — is $200 off at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing it down to $1,300.

Sony’s 55-inch, Google TV-enabled Bravia X90J is currently $100 off, discounting it to $1,200 at Best Buy.

Smartphone deals

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is $1,000 at Amazon (normally $1,200), matching the best price we’ve seen on the unlocked version in recent months. Read our review .

. Sony’s unlocked Xperia 5 II is $850 at Amazon (normally $950), matching its previous best-ever price. Read our review.