The best Labor Day deals happening now

Labor Day deals are finally getting into full swing, with a slew of notable discounts going live on some major hardware and accessories across the tech spectrum. Whether you’re picking up some last-minute gear for school or preparing to hunker down for the fall TV season with your favorite streaming device, this weekend might be the last real opportunity for you to save some serious money on TVs, headphones, and other gadgets until Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around.
To make sorting through the abundance of deals easier, we’ve curated a selection of the best Labor Day sales and deals available, the bulk of which should last through the long weekend. We’ve also rounded up the best Labor Day TV deals, whether you’re in need of an OLED, midrange QLED, or a cheaper LED TV.
Apple deals
- The M1-equipped Macbook Air — the best laptop of 2021 — is just $850 at Amazon, and comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The discount, the largest we’ve seen on the 2020 MacBook Air to date, applies during checkout. Read our review.
- The similarly-specced Mac Mini with the M1 chip is also for sale at Amazon for its best price ever. The price will automatically drop to $600 ($100 off) when checking out. Read our review.
- Apple’s AirPods Max are on sale for $470 at Woot for Prime members (normally $549), the second-best price we’ve encountered on the superb on-ear headphones. Read our review.
- The 2021 Apple TV 4K, which features the redesigned Siri remote everyone was dying for, is $10 off in both the 32GB and 64GB configurations at Amazon, bringing it down to its lowest price to date. Read our review.
- Apple’s official MagSafe Charger is on sale at Amazon for $30, an all-time low it only recently hit. The magnetic, Qi-compatible charger can provide the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro with up to 15 watts of power when used in conjunction with a 20-watt power brick.
- The red Apple Watch Series 6 is now available in a couple of discounted configurations. Walmart has the base 40mm model with GPS for $319, as well as the 44mm version for $349. B&H is also offering a $140 discount on the 40mm Series 6 with cellular connectivity, bringing it down to just $359. Read our review.
- Best Buy and Amazon still have the best prices on the latest iPad Air, with both retailers knocking $100 off and dropping the final sales figure to $500, its best price to date. Read our review.
- The second-gen Apple Pencil is available at Amazon for $99 (normally $130), a new low it only recently hit.
Laptop deals
-
Amazon currently has Alienware’s 13.3-inch gaming laptop on a gold box deal, today only, for $1,970. That’s a discount of $270 for a very capable gaming machine.
- MSI’s 17.3-inch GS75 Stealth offers exceptional bang-for-the-buck gaming performance at Amazon’s current sale price ($1,400), which takes $350 on the model for a limited time.
- Last year’s Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is $1,172 at Amazon with an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, saving you nearly $330. Read our 2021 Razer Blade 15 base review.
- Lenovo’s 15.6-inch Legion 7 laptop is $550 off at Antonline, bringing it down to $1,200 (normally $1,750).
Headphone and earbud deals
- A refurbished pair of the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 are $237 at eBay (normally $379) with coupon code SAVE15LABORDAY. Read our review.
- Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are $180 at Best Buy (normally $200), the first discount we’ve seen on the recently-released earbuds. Read our review.
- The AfterShokz Aeropex — a pair of open-ear, bone conduction headphones — are $130 at Best Buy (normally $160), matching their best-ever price.
- The second-gen Amazon Echo Buds are $90 at Amazon (normally $120), one of the better prices we’ve come across for Amazon’s budget-friendly earbuds. Read our review.
Gaming deals
- Resident Evil Village is available for the PlayStation 4, PS5, and Xbox Series X for $45 at Best Buy (normally $60). Read our review.
- Demon’s Souls, a terrific PS5 exclusive, is $50 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $70).
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for $158 at Amazon (normally $180), the steepest discount we’ve seen on the premium controller. Read our review.
- HyperX has several gaming accessories discounted for Labor Day, from headsets and mice to a full-size mechanical keyboard and USB microphone. The discounts stretch across multiple retailers as well, though, some notables include the Cloud Flight Wireless headset for $100 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, as well as the Pulsefire Surge wired gaming mouse, which can be had for $40 ($15 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
- Razer’s Kiyo webcam is $64 at Amazon (normally $100), matching its all-time low.
- Logitech’s G Pro gaming mouse is on sale at Amazon for $85 (normally $130), the lowest price we’ve seen on the mouse yet.
Smart home deals
- A member-exclusive bundle that includes a Google Nest Thermostat and a Nest Temperature Sensor is $190 at Costco (normally $250).
- The Facebook Portal is down to $100 at Best Buy (normally $100), matching its best price to date. Read our review.
- A two-pack of Google’s Nest Wi-Fi routers is $229 at Amazon (normally $300), the second-best price we’ve encountered on the winning router yet. Read our review.
- The fourth-gen Amazon Echo is $80 off at Amazon (normally $100), one of the better prices we’ve seen on the smart speaker outside of Prime Day. Read our review.
- Ring Stick cameras are 20 percent off at Amazon (normally they’re priced north of $100).
- A three-pack of Philips Hue White and Color E26 smart bulbs is $100 (normally $135), a great price on the lauded, app-enabled smart bulbs.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 is $80 at Amazon (normally $80), a good price for a smart speaker that doesn’t get much cheaper outside of Prime Day. Read our review.
- Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker is $80 at Best Buy (normally $100), the second-best price on the upgraded smart speaker to date. Read our review.
- Coway’s Airmega 200M Air Purifier is $130 at Walmart (normally $230).
TV deals
- Vizio’s latest 58-inch M-Series is $700 at Amazon (normally $770), its best price to date.
- TCL’s 4-Series TV with Android TV is just $430 at Best Buy (normally $500), the best we’ve seen on the 55-inch, 4K TV in recent months.
- Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame TV — a gallery-inspired, 4K LED — is $200 off at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing it down to $1,300.
- Sony’s 55-inch, Google TV-enabled Bravia X90J is currently $100 off, discounting it to $1,200 at Best Buy.
Smartphone deals
- Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is $1,000 at Amazon (normally $1,200), matching the best price we’ve seen on the unlocked version in recent months. Read our review.
- Sony’s unlocked Xperia 5 II is $850 at Amazon (normally $950), matching its previous best-ever price. Read our review.