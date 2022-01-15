Skip to main content
The best noise-canceling headphone deals

The best noise-canceling headphone deals

Discounted cans from Apple, Bose, Microsoft, and more

By Sheena Vasani

You can currently buy the AirPods Max for around $449 instead of $549.
You can currently buy the AirPods Max for around $449 instead of $549.
Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.

That’s why we’ve curated this list of the best deals on noise-canceling headphones. Here, you’ll find sales on all kinds of on-ear and over-ear headphones, all of which are designed to eliminate outside noise but come with their own strengths and weaknesses. And if you want to do even more research before making a buying decision, we’ve put together a guide to the best noise-canceling headphones, which can help you determine which is right for you.

The AirPods Max is a good pick for those deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem.
The AirPods Max is a good pick for those deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem.
Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Apple’s AirPods Max deals

If you’re looking for the best sound quality you can get in a pair of noise-canceling headphones, we recommend the AirPods Max. The headphones pair seamlessly with other Apple devices and they sound superb, especially combined with Apple’s spatial audio feature, which allows for a more immersive experience when listening to or watching compatible content. They also tout the best transparency mode of all the headphones on our list, and they boast incredible build quality thanks to a luxe design that opts for aluminum, steel, and fabric over plastic.

With an MSRP of $549, the AirPods Max can be pretty expensive, but many retailers have been discounting them as of late.

Apple AirPods Max

$54922% off
$429

Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation.

$429.00 at Amazon$429.00 at Walmart
Bose QuietComfort 45s are our pick for the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones.
Bose QuietComfort 45s are our pick for the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Bose QuietComfort 45 deals

Bose QuietComfort 45s, our pick for the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones, are a pair frequent travelers will surely appreciate. They’re lightweight and foldable, so you can easily carry them around with you, and ear fatigue is unlikely, thanks to their oval ear cups. Battery life now sits at 24 hours as well, meaning you needn’t worry about constantly having to charge them. The new transparency mode, meanwhile, comes in handy when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, like when you’re about to cross the street, while a firmware update introduced earlier this year allows you to customize the bass, mid-range, and other aspects of the EQ. The USB-C-equipped headphones don’t offer the same bassy response as Sony’s 1000XM4s, but if comfort is what you’re after, the QC45 offer it in spades.

Bose QuietComfort 45

$329

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life.

$329.00 at Bose
Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless 3 headphones offer a retro-inspired design and terrific sound.
Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless 3 headphones offer a retro-inspired design and terrific sound.

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 deals

If you’re a non-Apple user looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones that sound fantastic, Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless 3 is your best option. We found that they boast detailed, bass-rich sound, a stylish, retro-inspired design, and are extremely comfortable to wear — even when you’re donning glasses. Although their noise cancellation might not rival other models on our list, they make up for it with convenient software features like ambient passthrough and a customizable EQ. Plus, unlike many other headphones, they integrate with the location tracking device, Tile.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

$399.9938% off
$249.98

Sennheiser’s premium noise-canceling headphones offer lush comfort, rich sound with plenty of bass, and a timeless design.

$249.98 at Best Buy

Marshall Monitor II ANC

$319.996% off
$299.99

Marshall’s noise-canceling headphones stand out for their unique look and easy-to-use joystick for controlling your music. They’re also a battery life champ with up to up to 45 hours of playback.

$299.99 at Best Buy

Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2 are great for multitasking.
Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 are great for multitasking.
The Verge

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 deals

Multitaskers will appreciate Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 given they offer terrific multipoint Bluetooth support, which allows you to pair them with multiple devices and switch back and forth between them with ease. The headphones also offer intuitive dial controls for both volume and noise cancellation, as well as improved sound quality and battery life over their predecessor. While Microsoft’s noise-canceling tech isn’t quite as effective as Bose’s and Sony’s, the Surface Headphones 2 still adequately silence outside noises so you can focus.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 dropped to around $162, which is almost half their typical asking price of $249.99.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

$25020% off
$199.99

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 have the same intuitive dial controls as the originals for volume and noise cancellation, but the sequel offer better sound quality and battery life at a cheaper price.

$199.99 at Amazon$199.99 at Microsoft

Bose QC35
Bose’s Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones are as comfortable and lightweight as newer models.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II deals

If the newer QuietComfort 45 are out of your budget, their noise-canceling predecessor remains a great, affordable alternative — at least when they can be found. Like newer Bose models, the discontinued QuietComfort 35 II headphones are both comfortable and lightweight. They also come with a number of praiseworthy features, including good sound quality and the ability to seamlessly switch between two paired devices.

While their original sticker price was $349, the QC35 II are frequently on sale for far less.

Bose QuietComfort 35

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II

$34927% off
$254.99

These lightweight, over-ear wireless headphones have one of the best active noise cancellation effects to silence distractions.

$254.99 at Walmart

The Beats Studio 3 are nearly half off and thus a good alternative if you're looking for a more budget-friendly pair of headphones.
The Beats Studio 3 are nearly half off and thus a good alternative if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly pair of headphones.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Beats Studio 3 Wireless deals

While we couldn’t recommend these to anybody outside of the Apple ecosystem, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless could be a decent alternative if you want a pair of over-ear headphones from Apple but find the AirPods Max to be too expensive. The Beats Studio 3 are comfortable to wear, fold inward for easy stowing, and feature Apple’s last-gen W1 wireless chip, which still allows you to quickly connect and switch between Apple devices. Note, however, that unlike those built with Apple’s newer H1 chip, the headphones lack hands-free Siri support. They also charge via a Micro USB port instead of a Lightning port or USB-C.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$349.9543% off
$199.95

The Beats Studio 3 feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, allowing them to quickly connect and switch between any Apple devices you may own. The wireless, over-ear headphones connect via Bluetooth and also support 3.5mm for a wired connection.

$199.95 at Amazon

