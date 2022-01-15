The best noise-canceling headphone deals

With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.

That’s why we’ve curated this list of the best deals on noise-canceling headphones. Here, you’ll find sales on all kinds of on-ear and over-ear headphones, all of which are designed to eliminate outside noise but come with their own strengths and weaknesses. And if you want to do even more research before making a buying decision, we’ve put together a guide to the best noise-canceling headphones, which can help you determine which is right for you.

Apple’s AirPods Max deals

If you’re looking for the best sound quality you can get in a pair of noise-canceling headphones, we recommend the AirPods Max. The headphones pair seamlessly with other Apple devices and they sound superb, especially combined with Apple’s spatial audio feature, which allows for a more immersive experience when listening to or watching compatible content. They also tout the best transparency mode of all the headphones on our list, and they boast incredible build quality thanks to a luxe design that opts for aluminum, steel, and fabric over plastic.

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 deals

If you’re a non-Apple user looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones that sound fantastic, Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless 3 is your best option. We found that they boast detailed, bass-rich sound, a stylish, retro-inspired design, and are extremely comfortable to wear — even when you’re donning glasses. Although their noise cancellation might not rival other models on our list, they make up for it with convenient software features like ambient passthrough and a customizable EQ. Plus, unlike many other headphones, they integrate with the location tracking device, Tile.

The Momentum Wireless 3 typically retail for $399.99, but we’ve seen them drop to as low as $241 in select instances. Right now, you can buy them at Best Buy for $249.98 which is just $9 shy of their best price to date. Read our review.

Marshall Monitor II ANC deals

Marshall Monitor II ANC $ 299.99 $ 319.99 6 % off $ 299.99 Marshall’s noise-canceling headphones stand out for their unique look and easy-to-use joystick for controlling your music. They’re also a battery life champ with up to up to 45 hours of playback. $299.99 at Best Buy

For those shopping for a stylish pair of noise-canceling headphones, you’ll certainly capture attention with Marshall Monitor II ANC. The Monitor IIs stand out for their unique looks, and come with a gold joystick that makes it easy to control your headphones. They offer warm, textured sound and silence ambient noise adequately. While they may not match some of the other headphones on this list in terms of noise-canceling effectiveness or sound quality, they can last up to 45 hours with the noise cancellation turned off. With it on, they still last up to 30 hours, beating many of their rivals.

Unfortunately, the Marshall Monitor II ANC can be hard to find. There aren’t many deals available on them at the moment either, meaning they’re only currently available for $299.99 instead of $319.99 from Best Buy, which is a modest yet rare discount.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 deals

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 $ 217.42 $ 250 13 % off $ 217.42 Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 have the same intuitive dial controls as the originals for volume and noise cancellation, but the sequel offer better sound quality and battery life at a cheaper price. $217.42 at Antonline

Multitaskers will appreciate Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 given they offer terrific multipoint Bluetooth support, which allows you to pair them with multiple devices and switch back and forth between them with ease. The headphones also offer intuitive dial controls for both volume and noise cancellation, as well as improved sound quality and battery life over their predecessor. While Microsoft’s noise-canceling tech isn’t quite as effective as Bose’s and Sony’s, the Surface Headphones 2 still adequately silence outside noises so you can focus.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 dropped to around $162, which is almost half their typical asking price of $249.99. We’re not currently seeing any deals that steep right now, however, you can buy them in gray from Antonline for $217.42. Read our review.

Shure Aonic 50 deals

Shure Aonic 50 $ 299 $ 399 25 % off $ 299 Shure is best known for its earbuds, but the Aonic 50 are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones that support both Bluetooth and wired audio through 3.5mm or USB-C. $299.00 at Amazon$299.00 at B&H Photo

Shure’s Aonic 50 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones available at a lower price point, offering first-class sound quality, adequate noise cancellation, and support for advanced Bluetooth codecs like apt-X HD and LDAC. They’re also comfortable to wear, boast detailed, bass-rich sound, and offer features like ambient passthrough and a customizable EQ. Normally $399, the Aonic 50 are on sale right now for around $299 at Amazon and B&H Photo.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II deals

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II $ 254.99 $ 349 27 % off $ 254.99 These lightweight, over-ear wireless headphones have one of the best active noise cancellation effects to silence distractions. $254.99 at Walmart

If the newer QuietComfort 45 are out of your budget, their noise-canceling predecessor remains a great, affordable alternative — at least when they can be found. Like newer Bose models, the discontinued QuietComfort 35 II headphones are both comfortable and lightweight. They also come with a number of praiseworthy features, including good sound quality and the ability to seamlessly switch between two paired devices.

While their original sticker price was $349, the QC35 II are frequently on sale for far less. Walmart, for example, is currently selling them for $254.99, which is $45 off the list price but a far cry from their all-time low of around $180.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless deals

Beats Studio 3 Wireless $ 149.99 $ 349.95 57 % off $ 149.99 The Beats Studio 3 feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, allowing them to quickly connect and switch between any Apple devices you may own. The wireless, over-ear headphones connect via Bluetooth and also support 3.5mm for a wired connection. $149.99 at Target

While we couldn’t recommend these to anybody outside of the Apple ecosystem, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless could be a decent alternative if you want a pair of over-ear headphones from Apple but find the AirPods Max to be too expensive. The Beats Studio 3 are comfortable to wear, fold inward for easy stowing, and feature Apple’s last-gen W1 wireless chip, which still allows you to quickly connect and switch between Apple devices. Note, however, that unlike those built with Apple’s newer H1 chip, the headphones lack hands-free Siri support. They also charge via a Micro USB port instead of a Lightning port or USB-C.