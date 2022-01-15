Here are the best noise-canceling headphone deals we could find

With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.

That’s why we’ve curated this list of the best deals on noise-canceling headphones. Here, you’ll find sales on all kinds of on-ear and over-ear headphones, all of which are designed to eliminate outside noise but come with their own strengths and weaknesses. And if you want to do even more research before making a buying decision, we’ve put together a guide to the best noise-canceling headphones, which can help you determine which is right for you.

Apple’s AirPods Max deals

If you’re looking for some of the best sound quality you can get in a pair of noise-canceling headphones, we recommend the AirPods Max. The headphones pair seamlessly with other Apple devices and they sound superb, especially combined with Apple’s spatial audio feature, which allows for a more immersive experience when listening to or watching compatible content. They also tout the best transparency mode of all the headphones on our list, and they boast incredible build quality thanks to a luxe design that opts for aluminum, steel, and fabric over plastic.

With an MSRP of $549, the AirPods Max can be pretty expensive, but they’re often on sale for far less. Right now, for instance, the headphones are down to $479.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Costco (for members only). If you live near a Micro Center, you can also buy them for $469.99 in select colors.

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 deals

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $ 280 $ 380 26 % off $ 280 $ 280 $ 380 26 % off With marathon 60-hour battery life and sublime comfort, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless noise-canceling headphones also make good on the company’s reputation for detailed, expansive sound quality. $280 at Sennheiser

If you’re looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones with superb battery life, Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless 4 are your best option. These headphones are capable of lasting up to 60 hours on a single charge. They also sound terrific, offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and match the Sony WH-1000XM5 — our favorite noise-canceling headphones — in terms of comfort. They may not boast physical controls or the stylish, retro-inspired design their predecessor had, but they do offer improved noise cancellation (even if it isn’t quite on par with that of Sony or Bose’s offerings).

The Momentum Wireless 4 typically sell for $379.95, but right now you can buy them for $279.95 direct from Sennheiser.

Marshall Monitor II ANC deals

If you’re shopping for a stylish pair of noise-canceling headphones, you’ll certainly capture attention with the Marshall Monitor II ANC. The Monitor IIs stand out for their unique looks, and come with a gold joystick that makes it easy to control your headphones. They offer warm, textured sound and silence ambient noise adequately. While they may not match some of the other headphones on this list in terms of noise-canceling effectiveness or sound quality, they can last up to 45 hours with the noise cancellation turned off. With it on, they still last up to 30 hours, beating many of their rivals.

Right now, you can buy the Marshall Monitor II ANC for $299.99 instead of $319.99 at Best Buy. That’s a modest discount and far from their all-time low, but we don’t often see them drop much lower so it’s still a deal worth noting.

They aren’t a huge departure from the previous model, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 are still our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones. The XM5s improve on all of the features that made the XM4s so awesome by providing better active noise cancellation, improving the voice call quality, and boosting the overall sound of the already excellent headphones. While the lack of new features is a bit disappointing, the Sony XM5s remain one of our top recommendations for anyone looking for a premium pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Although we’ve seen them drop to as low as $348 in the past, right now the only notable deal available on the XM5s is at Walmart, where you can buy them for $389. Note, however, that they’re sold by a third-party seller (though shipped by Walmart).

Beats Studio 3 Wireless deals

While we couldn’t recommend these to anybody outside of the Apple ecosystem, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless could be a decent alternative if you want a pair of over-ear headphones for an Apple device but find the AirPods Max to be too expensive. The Beats Studio 3 are comfortable to wear, fold inward for easy stowing, and feature Apple’s last-gen W1 wireless chip, which still allows you to quickly connect and switch between Apple devices. Note, however, that unlike those built with Apple’s newer H1 chip, the headphones lack hands-free Siri support. They also charge via a Micro USB port instead of a Lightning port or USB-C.