The best noise-canceling headphone deals

With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.

That’s why we’ve curated this list of the best deals on noise-canceling headphones. Here, you’ll find sales on all kinds of on-ear and over-ear headphones, all of which are designed to eliminate outside noise but come with their own strengths and weaknesses. And if you want to do even more research before making a buying decision, we’ve put together a guide to the best noise-canceling headphones, which can help you determine which is right for you. Just be aware that with Black Friday season amongst us, we could see even better discounts on headphones drop in the next few days. Make sure to bookmark our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals to keep up-to-date.

Sony WH-1000XM5 deals

They aren’t a huge departure from the previous model, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 is still our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones. The XM5 improves on all of the features that made the WH-1000XM4 so awesome by providing better active noise cancellation, improving the voice call quality, and boosting the overall sound of the already excellent headphones. While the lack of new features is a bit disappointing, the Sony XM5s are one of our top recommendations for anyone looking for a premium pair of noise-canceling headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones are currently discounted to around $348 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy from their usual price of $399.99. Read our review.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 predecessor, Sony’s WH-1000XM4, is still a terrific pair of headphones even if they’re older. They offer excellent noise cancellation, good sound and voice quality, and the ability to pair to two devices simultaneously. You can wear them for long periods of time as well, as their plush ear pads make them comfortable to wear for as long as you need. They even last up to 30 hours on a single charge and charge via USB-C.

Bose QuietComfort 45 deals

Bose QuietComfort 45s, our pick for the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones, are a pair frequent travelers will surely appreciate. They’re lightweight and foldable, so you can easily carry them around with you, and ear fatigue is unlikely, thanks to their oval ear cups. Battery life now sits at 24 hours as well, meaning you needn’t worry about constantly having to charge them. The new transparency mode, meanwhile, comes in handy when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, like when you’re about to cross the street, while a firmware update introduced earlier this year allows you to customize the bass, mid-range, and other aspects of the EQ. The USB-C-equipped headphones don’t offer the same bassy response as Sony’s 1000XM4s, but if comfort is what you’re after, the QC45 offer it in spades.

The Bose QuietComfort 45s retail for $329, but right now you can buy them for $249 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Read our review.

Apple’s AirPods Max deals

Apple AirPods Max $ 449 $ 549 18 % off $ 449 Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation. $449 at Amazon

If you’re looking for the best sound quality you can get in a pair of noise-canceling headphones, we recommend the AirPods Max. The headphones pair seamlessly with other Apple devices and they sound superb, especially combined with Apple’s spatial audio feature, which allows for a more immersive experience when listening to or watching compatible content. They also tout the best transparency mode of all the headphones on our list, and they boast incredible build quality thanks to a luxe design that opts for aluminum, steel, and fabric over plastic.

With an MSRP of $549, the AirPods Max can be pretty expensive, but many retailers have been discounting them as of late. Right now, for instance, the headphones are currently on sale in select colors at Amazon for $449.99. If you live close to a Micro Center, you can also pick them up for $369.99. Read our review.

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 deals

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $ 200 $ 400 50 % off $ 200 Sennheiser’s premium noise-canceling headphones offer lush comfort, rich sound with plenty of bass, and a timeless design. $200 at Best Buy

If you’re a non-Apple user looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones that sound fantastic, Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless 3 is your best option. We found that they boast detailed, bass-rich sound, a stylish, retro-inspired design, and are extremely comfortable to wear — even when you’re donning glasses. Although their noise cancellation might not rival other models on our list, they make up for it with convenient software features like ambient passthrough and a customizable EQ. Plus, unlike many other headphones, they integrate with the location-tracking device, Tile.

The Momentum Wireless 3 typically retail for $399.99, but right now you can buy them at Best Buy for $199.98, which is just $9 shy of their best price to date. Read our review.

Marshall Monitor II ANC deals

Marshall Monitor II ANC $ 220 $ 300 27 % off $ 220 Marshall’s noise-canceling headphones stand out for their unique look and easy-to-use joystick for controlling your music. They’re also a battery life champ with up to up to 45 hours of playback. $220 at Best Buy

For those shopping for a stylish pair of noise-canceling headphones, you’ll certainly capture attention with Marshall Monitor II ANC. The Monitor IIs stand out for their unique looks, and come with a gold joystick that makes it easy to control your headphones. They offer warm, textured sound and silence ambient noise adequately. While they may not match some of the other headphones on this list in terms of noise-canceling effectiveness or sound quality, they can last up to 45 hours with the noise cancellation turned off. With it on, they still last up to 30 hours, beating many of their rivals.

Right now you can buy the Marshall Monitor II ANC for $219.99 instead of $319.99 from Best Buy, which is a new all-time low price.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 deals

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 $ 217 $ 250 13 % off $ 217 Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 have the same intuitive dial controls as the originals for volume and noise cancellation, but the sequel offer better sound quality and battery life at a cheaper price. $217 at Antonline

Multitaskers will appreciate Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 given they offer terrific multipoint Bluetooth support, which allows you to pair them with multiple devices and switch back and forth between them with ease. The headphones also offer intuitive dial controls for both volume and noise cancellation, as well as improved sound quality and battery life over their predecessor. While Microsoft’s noise-canceling tech isn’t quite as effective as Bose’s and Sony’s, the Surface Headphones 2 still adequately silence outside noises so you can focus.

Right now, Best Buy is selling Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 for $199.99 instead of their typical asking price of $249.99. Read our review.

Shure Aonic 50 deals

Shure Aonic 50 $ 249 $ 399 38 % off $ 249 Shure is best known for its earbuds, but the Aonic 50 are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones that support both Bluetooth and wired audio through 3.5mm or USB-C. $249 at Amazon$249 at B&H Photo

Shure’s Aonic 50 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones available at a lower price point, offering first-class sound quality, adequate noise cancellation, and support for advanced Bluetooth codecs like apt-X HD and LDAC. They’re also comfortable to wear, boast detailed, bass-rich sound, and offer features like ambient passthrough and a customizable EQ. Normally $399, the Aonic 50 are on sale right now for $249 at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Shure.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless deals

Beats Studio 3 Wireless $ 150 $ 350 57 % off $ 150 The Beats Studio 3 feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, allowing them to quickly connect and switch between any Apple devices you may own. The wireless, over-ear headphones connect via Bluetooth and also support 3.5mm for a wired connection. $150 at Amazon$150 at Target

While we couldn’t recommend these to anybody outside of the Apple ecosystem, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless could be a decent alternative if you want a pair of over-ear headphones from Apple but find the AirPods Max to be too expensive. The Beats Studio 3 are comfortable to wear, fold inward for easy stowing, and feature Apple’s last-gen W1 wireless chip, which still allows you to quickly connect and switch between Apple devices. Note, however, that unlike those built with Apple’s newer H1 chip, the headphones lack hands-free Siri support. They also charge via a Micro USB port instead of a Lightning port or USB-C.