The best deals on Nintendo Switch games right now

The overwhelming popularity of the Nintendo Switch means there’s no shortage of games in its library. If there’s a game that's capable of working with the Switch hardware, odds are it's already available or will be soon. Thankfully, having a massive library of games also means there are regular price breaks on a variety of titles, from first-gen offerings like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, to remasters like Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2.

If you’re looking for deals on Nintendo Switch games, we’ve rounded some of our favorites below. The Nintendo eShop is typically the best place to find deals on digital downloads, especially if you prefer the indie variety, but there are some exceptions where retailers will discount titles that would otherwise be full price on Nintendo’s storefront. Physical copies are more likely to be discounted than downloads, but just in case you have a strong preference for one or the other, we’ve noted which version is on sale in the buttons for specific retailers.

Super Mario Odyssey $39

$60

36% off The keystone Mario title for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey doesn’t disappoint. The latest installment in the Mario franchise brings plenty of fun, new mechanics, and ample charm. Perhaps the most interesting and prevalent twist is Mario’s ability to possess just about anything in the game world, thanks to his new companion, Cappy. Inhabiting creatures and objects isn’t just hilarious, it also plays a big role in solving the Odyssey’s numerous challenges and puzzles. Super Mario Odyssey is a game with a firm understanding of what the franchise has done well in the past and builds on it in some interesting and unexpected ways. It’s an absolute must for fans of Mario, platformers as a whole, or just about anyone who owns a Switch. Read our review. $39 at GameStop (physical)

$40 at Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $38

$60

37% off Taking place in a massive open world, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a much different take on the Zelda series, one that stresses exploration, experimentation, and emergent gameplay. BOTW is much tougher than previous entries in the franchise but presents multiple, unconventional ways to tackle the game’s more difficult challenges. Mastery of the game comes more from learning and exploiting the systems in the world, rather than looting a bunch of sweet gear. Years after its release, players are still discovering new wrinkles in the aging classic. While this isn’t the most recent title to feature Link, Breath of the Wild remains an essential entry in the franchise. It offers all of the hallmarks of a traditional Zelda title, including challenging combat and puzzles, but within a gorgeous, open-world design. Read our review. $38 at Best Buy

Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition $30

$40

25% off Minecraft Dungeons is an action RPG that draws heavily from games like Diablo and Path of Exile, but with a far less serious aesthetic. The game definitely targets a younger audience, but there’s plenty to enjoy, even for people that don’t have first-hand experience with the Minecraft universe. Minecraft Dungeons has plenty of content for solo adventurers, but it’s worth noting that Minecraft Dungeons supports couch co-op in addition to online multiplayer. Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition comes with the base game and all six DLC packs, in addition to a handful of exclusive cosmetic items. Read our review. $30 at Nintendo (digital)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50

$60

17% off The latest Animal Crossing game came at a time when many of us needed it most. This sim has been a popular choice to play during the pandemic because it provides a necessary escape. Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you go outside and enjoy life with neighbors, pick some flowers, catch a few bugs, and just relish the moment. Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you build and grow your own persistent island and eventually handle the overall welfare of the cast of characters that will call your island their home. By harvesting resources and trading with other islands, you’ll slowly turn the vacant island into something truly unique. Read our review. $50 at Amazon (physical)

$51 at Best Buy (physical)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 $27

$40

33% off Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 updates the core elements of the original Tony Hawk games into an experience fit for modern consoles. The collection is a faithful remake of the original two games, and everything from the levels to the collectibles has been translated with remarkable accuracy. The gameplay experience is largely unchanged, but what additions have been made are certainly welcome. Some extra objectives have been added to THPS 1 levels to be more on par with what THPS 2 offers, and there are larger meta-objectives to accomplish if you want to unlock different cosmetic options. This collection is easily the best way to experience — or re-experience — these staples of gaming history. Read our review. $27 at Amazon (physical)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $20

$60

67% off Regardless of your opinion of Ubisoft’s Rabbids, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is an amazing turn-based strategy game that owes much of its success to games like XCOM and Fire Emblem. Kingdom Battle brings the delightful cast of Mario and Co. into an isometric strategy game with a surprising amount of challenge, even for veterans of the genre. While the game certainly shares the aesthetics of other Mario titles, with its gold coins and Piranha Plants, the similarities end there. While Kingdom Battle doesn’t share the same sprawling meta-strategy layer as its peers, there's still plenty of depth and nuance to its tactical gameplay. This makes Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle a fun and surprising addition to the genre. Read our review. $20 at Best Buy (physical)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising $30

$60

51% off Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a game that takes the open-world gameplay and color palette from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and slaps it on the mythology from God of War. The design might be iterative, but the result is amazing. In true Ubisoft fashion, the massive, vivid environment is chock full of collectibles, activities, and puzzles to strengthen your character. One aspect that sets this title apart from its obvious inspirations is the combat, which combines simple, RPG-like skill trees with a variety of godly powers earned from aiding various deities. A decidedly more comical and lighthearted approach to the Greek pantheon, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a fun and witty open-world game that wears its inspiration on its sleeve. Read our hands-on impressions. $30 at Amazon (physical)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40

$60

34% off Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a remarkably deep, turn-based strategy game. While most games in this genre treat your units as disposable pawns, Three Houses forces you to become attached to these units by having specific characters lead them into battle. These characters each have their own distinct strengths, weaknesses, and personality quirks that become more apparent as you build relationships with them between missions. This can make some missions extremely tenuous as you try to balance the benefits of bringing characters into battle, each with their own unique strengths, while risking their potential death. This option can be switched off for a more relaxed experience, but this is one of the features that sets Fire Emblem apart from its peers. This latest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise is excellent for first-timers or returning fans. Its turn-based battle has never been sharper, and the characters and plot are memorable. Read our review. $40 at Walmart (digital)

$40 at Target (digital)

Bravely Default 2 $40

$60

34% off Bravely Default 2 evokes the look and feel of classic JRPGs like Final Fantasy but adds some quality of life improvements to make the genre a little more accessible. Even with these changes Bravely Default 2 remains a JRPG at heart, with many of the same pain points. If you’re a player that isn’t prepared for occasionally grindy leveling systems and complicated combat, you’re going to have a difficult time wading into the world of Bravely Default. Even with its flaws, the game remains a beautiful experience with exceptional art direction. The cast of characters and the labyrinthine narrative can sometimes feel like a laundry list of Square Enix tropes, but still complement each other well. Anyone looking for a solid JRPG experience won’t be disappointed by Bravely Default 2. Read our review. $40 at Gamestop (physical)

$40 at Amazon (physical)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40

$60

34% off Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is best described as Dynasty Warriors by way of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This title shares a similar aesthetic to the 2017 hit, but is drastically different in terms of its gameplay. In it, you’ll take control of a cast of familiar characters from Breath of the Wild, like Impa and Zelda, and guide them through a linear narrative that leads up to the events that precede Breath of the Wild. You can swap between characters during battles to make use of their combos and special abilities, but you’re also responsible for directing legions of soldiers to assist you in completing your objectives. Age of Calamity provides fans of Breath of the Wild with more backstory in a game that feels wholly different but strangely familiar in the best ways. Read our review. $40 at Target (physical)

$40 at Gamestop (physical)

| Just Dance 2022 $30

$50

40% off A good way to embarass yourself in front of your friends or just get active in your living room, Just Dance 2022 is one of the best dancing games available thanks to its massive track list. The game comes packaged with 65 songs that encompass some of the best pop music of the last several years, and players who want a more diverse library of tracks can subscribe to Just Dance Unlimited, which offers access to songs from previous Just Dance entries stretching back to 2009. Just like other versions of Just Dance 2022, the Nintendo Switch version is capable of supporting up to six players via local co-op, and while you can use the Joy-Cons to track your movement, you can also use the Just Dance app on your phone. $30 at Nintendo (digital)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $48

$60

20% off Last year, Nintendo remastered 2011’s Skyward Sword, and it looks and plays better on the Nintendo Switch than it ever did the Wii U. The new coat of paint helps cover some of the blemishes of the original release, and the remaster adds some additional control options for those who aren’t keen to revisit the Wii’s motion controls. Some other welcome improvements include autosaves, skippable dialogue, and optional tutorials that help to smooth over some of the pacing issues of the original. Anyone who has played the original release won’t find many new wrinkles here, but this version outdoes the original in nearly every way, even if some of the flaws remain. This makes Skyward Sword HD the definitive way to experience this installment in the Zelda franchise. Read our review. $48 at Walmart (physical)

$48 at Amazon (physical)

Super Mario Party $50

$60

17% off Mario Party is still possibly the best way to settle a dispute out of court — and Super Mario Party remains one of the most attractive and expansive Mario Party titles to date. The popular Switch game features four boards and a staggering collection of 80 mini-games, making it worthwhile even with the release of Mario Party Superstars last year. For better or worse, it’s important to note that Super Mario Party makes use of the motion controls on the Joy-Con. While this does present the opportunity for some unique and clever minigames, it also means that each player will need their own Joy-Con and wrist strap. Even with its flaws, however, it's tough to deny the charm and nostalgia of Super Mario Party, even amidst the occasional frustration. Read our review. $50 at Amazon (physical)

$50 at GameStop (physical)

Splatoon 2 $50

$60

17% off Splatoon 2 is likely the most colorful shooter you’ll ever play. The multiplayer-focused game has players dousing maps with a variety of weaponized painting tools, ranging from paint rollers to airbrushes. It’s the perfect shooter for players that typically don’t enjoy shooters, namely because of its vivid color scheme and lighthearted approach to the genre. While hunting down other players certainly has its benefits, victory in a given match and your personal score isn’t determined by how many players you knock out, but how much of the map you paint with your team’s respective color. This objective-based gameplay allows anyone, regardless of skill, to contribute to the success of their team. Read our review. $50 at Amazon (physical)

$50 at GameStop (physical)

| Mortal Kombat 11 $20

$60

68% off Mortal Kombat 11 is a title synonymous with fighting games. The same gratuitously violent, combo-based gameplay is on display here, but the latest entry in the franchise builds on that legacy by fine-tuning many of the technical elements. This makes MK11 arguably the best entry in the franchise to date, with tight gameplay that’s easy to learn and difficult to master. In addition to the roster of 25 characters from Mortal Kombat lore, MK11 includes DLC for fighters from some unexpected IPs. So if you were ever curious about how the Terminator would fare against Rambo, this is your chance to find out. Each fighter can also be customized with different moves and gear, meaning that you’re unlikely to fight against the same character twice. $20 at Walmart (physical)

$20 at Target (physical)