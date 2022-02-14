The best Valentine’s Day sales happening now

Today is officially Valentine’s Day in the US, a day meant for expressing love and celebrating romance — or just eating a bunch of candy and chocolate. If you’re a sentimental procrastinator and in need of a last-minute gift, we have some great suggestions for you in our Valentine’s Day gift guide. We’ve also rounded up a wealth of last-minute ideas, which includes digital options and many gifts that are still available for in-store pickup. After all, at this point, anything is better than a bouquet from the gas station down the street.
If you’re in it for yourself, however, or just hoping to score some great deals, as usual, you’re in luck. Some retailers are currently running Valentine’s Day promotions and discounting a number of items right up our alley, like Apple’s latest AirPods and Amazon's newest Kindles. Below, we’ve collected some of the best Valentine’s Day deals on tech, gadgets, and more for you to peruse — because any holiday is a good reason to save yourself some money.
Headphone and earbud deals
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 include active noise cancellation and boast an improved design and fit in comparison to their predecessor. They normally retail for $149.99, but you can buy them right now at Amazon for $109.99, just $10 shy of their lowest price to date. Read our review.
- The Beats Studio Buds are $119.95 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. They may not have the best noise cancellation but they work well with both iOS and Android. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds are available for $99.99 instead of $179.99 at Best Buy. That’s an $80 discount on a pair of comfortable earbuds that offer great sound quality and the ability to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Read our review.
TV deals
- One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C1, is available at its Black Friday price. Amazon, B&H Photo, Newegg, and Best Buy are currently selling the 55-inch model for around $1,297 instead of $1,499.99. The popular TV sports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR compatibility, and support for HDMI 2.1.
- Samsung’s The Frame displays customizable wall art but, when turned on, transforms into a smart 4K TV with Amazon Alexa built in and a 120Hz refresh rate. Right now, Amazon, B&H Photo, Samsung, and Best Buy are selling the 55-inch, 2021 model for around $998 instead of $1,499.99, its lowest price ever.
- Both Amazon and Best Buy are taking $300 off of the 75-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TV, selling it for $999.99. The TV offers a 60Hz panel, a variable refresh rate (VRR), and a built-in Chromecast.
Laptop and Chromebook deals
- HP’s Spectre x360 14 is our pick for the best Windows laptop. It’s also the best two-in-one laptop you can buy right now, and is currently on sale for $1,349.99 instead of $1,549.99 from HP. The $200 discount applies to the model with an i7 processor, 512GB of storage, and 32GB of memory. Read our review.
- The 17-inch LG Gram 17, the best laptop for fans of big screens, may be large but is actually quite lightweight. It typically retails for $1,849.99, but right now, Amazon is selling the device for $1,541.74. The $300 discount is available on the model equipped with an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read our review.
- The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 is $1,549.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy right now with an Intel Core i9 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Its 16-inch screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, too, making it well-suited for productivity and not just gaming. Read our review.
Apple deals
- The 41mm, GPS-equipped Apple Watch Series 7 is $50 off ($349) at Amazon, as is the 45mm variant ($379). That same $50 discount also applies to the fancier, stainless steel models, if you prefer an extra special gift.
- Apple’s entry-level, 256GB iPad is $449 ($30 off) at Amazon and Walmart. It’s not as good a deal as when the 64GB model receives the same discount, but these iPads rarely go on sale.
- Apple’s third-gen AirPods are discounted to $149.98 (about $29 off) at Amazon. That’s $10 shy of the best price we’ve seen on these revised buds, which feature a newer design and MagSafe-ready charging case. Read our review.
- If you own one of Apple’s AirTags and want to attach the convenient Bluetooth tracker to your keys, backpack, or another item, Apple’s official Leather AirTag Loop has dropped to $18.49 at Amazon, a $20 discount and an Amazon all-time low.
Amazon device deals
- Amazon’s latest e-readers are up to 24 percent off right now. The ad-free Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition — which touts wireless charging and 64GB of storage — is $144.99 ($45 off) at Amazon right now. The standard, ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is also $109.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 is currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $89.99 instead of $129.99, which is an all-time low. Unlike its predecessor, the smart display features an improved, 13-megapixel camera and faster performance. Read our review.
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with the latest Alexa Voice Remote is $29.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The bundled remote can control your TV, and the streaming device supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and HDR10+. Read our review.
Gaming deals
- The wireless Logitech G915 Lightspeed mechanical keyboard with linear switches is $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Linear switches are often favored for gaming thanks to their smooth feel and quick-twitch response. If you prefer more feedback for typing, the same G915 with tactile switches is on sale for $10 less at Amazon.
- Ticket To Ride: Nordic Countries is $41.99 ($18 off MSRP) at Amazon. It’s a great two-player tabletop game that is easy to learn and fits the sweater-weather vibe.
- Mario Party Superstars is $49.94 (about $10 off) at Walmart. This newest Mario Party installment collects fan-favorite minigames and levels from the classic games. It may test the strength of your relationship or friendships, but at least you’ll know where you stand.
- Two-player co-op board game Codenames Duet is about $14 at Target and Walmart, discounted from its list price of $19.99.
- Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion is $31.99 ($18 off) at Amazon. This advanced, co-op strategy game for up to four players is an expansion for Gloomhaven that can be played on its own.
- The award-winning roguelike Hades is $16.24 ($8.75 off) on the Nintendo eShop. It’s one of the most approachable examples of the popular genre. Read our review.
General tech deals
- A number of Anker’s charging accessories are currently up to 40 percent off on Amazon. This includes an adorable USB-C charger in lavender for $14.99 ($5 off) and a matching, 5,000mAh wireless charging pack for $38.49 ($16.50 off), which is perfect for the newer iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models with MagSafe.
- Both sizes of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch are selling at a new all-time low at Amazon. Right now, you can buy the 44mm LTE version for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or its 40mm variant for $219.99 ($80 off). The wearable offers improved third-party app support and runs Google’s new Wear OS 3. Read our review.
- Samsung’s PCIe 4.0-ready 980 Pro SSD is fast enough for a serious PC or the PlayStation 5. The 1TB model is currently on sale at Amazon for $149.99 ($80 off) without a heatsink, or you can get it with the heatsink (which is required for the PS5) for $169.99 at Best Buy.
- The Elgato Wave 3 USB condenser mic is $120 ($30 off) on Amazon. This mic has a desktop stand and is geared toward streamers and gamers alike, but it works just as well for Zoom.
- Joby’s GorillaPod mobile vlogging kit is $99.88 ($100 off) at B&H Photo. It comes with a mobile tripod, mic, LED light, and accessories.