The best President’s Day sales happening now

Indulge yourself in the grandest tradition of our founding fathers

By Alice Newcome-Beill, Sheena Vasani, and Antonio G. Di Benedetto

Check out discounts on MacBook Pros and other awesome tech
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

We’re approaching President’s Day in the US, and while it was originally established as a holiday to celebrate the birthday of George Washington, the passage of time has transformed it into a day when we distract ourselves from the foibles of our democratically elected leadership by treating ourselves to some of the best deals of the yea.

Whether you’re planning to get a little something for yourself or shopping for someone else, there are plenty of great promotions and sales to take advantage of this weekend. Many products — including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, LG’s C1 OLED, and Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini — are currently matching their lowest prices ever, while others are just shy of it.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best President’s Day deals we could find. More promotions and sales are sure to pop up between now and the actual holiday, too, so check back here and subscribe to the Verge Deals newsletter for all the highlights later this week.

Headphones and earbuds deals

Multiple retailers have discounted the Galaxy Buds 2 by $40, which is nearly their steepest discount yet.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 include active noise cancellation and boast an improved design and fit in comparison to their predecessor. They normally retail for $149.99, but you can buy them right now at Amazon and Samsung for around $108, just $9 shy of their lowest price to date. Read our review.
  • Another earbud option from Samsung; the unique, bean-like Galaxy Buds Live are $99.99 ($70 off) at Best Buy. It’s not the cheapest price we have ever seen on these noise-canceling earbuds, but it’s a good deal for a great set of Bluetooth buds. Read our review.
  • Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds are available for $99.99 instead of $179.99 at Best Buy. That’s an $80 discount on a pair of comfortable earbuds that offer great sound quality and the ability to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Read our review.
  • Apple’s AirPods Pro, which offer great noise cancellation and deep integration with iOS, are currently discounted at Amazon. Normally, the AirPods Pro sells for $249.00, and while they haven’t been that price in some time, their current sale price of $174.98 is the best deal you can find right now on Apple’s high-end true wireless earbuds. Read our review.

TV deals

LG’s C1 OLED frequently goes on sale, but is worth considering even when it’s not available at an all-time low.
Image: LG

Laptop deals

The new Surface Pro 8 keyboard is fantastic.
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 touts a modernized look and a 120Hz refresh rate, a novelty outside of the gaming sphere.
  • The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is currently available with its Type Cover for the lowest price we’ve seen in the past several months. Normally $1,239.98, Microsoft’s modern 2-in-1 is on sale right now at Best Buy for $999.98 with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Read our review.
  • The 17-inch LG Gram 17, the best laptop for fans of big screens, may be large but is actually quite lightweight. It typically retails for $1,849.99, but right now, Amazon is selling the device for $1,538.74, one of its best prices to date. The $300 discount is available on the model equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read our review.
  • The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 is $1,549.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy right now with an Intel Core i9 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Its 16-inch screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, too, making it well-suited for productivity and not just gaming. Read our review

Apple deals

The Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon is currently knocking $50 off select models of the Apple Watch Series 7.

Gaming deals

Amazon Prime members can save $20 on the classic Nintendo Switch at Woot.
  • Anyone in the market for a new gaming keyboard is in luck: Amazon currently has discounts on wireless models from both Razer and Logitech. Right now, for instance, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed with phantom keycaps is available with linear or clicky switches for $129.99, a solid $70 discount that matches its lowest price ever.
  • The G915, an excellent full-size gaming keyboard from Logitech, is also on sale at Amazon right now for $199.99. The wireless, low-profile board normally retails for $249.99 and can be equipped with clicky, linear, or tactile switches.
  • Amazon is offering a number of discounts on gaming mice, too. You can currently get any color of the Logitech G305 wireless mouse for around $39, a cool $11 off the normal retail price. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for these colorful peripherals, but it is a solid value for a piece that’s sure to become the highlight of your setup.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed

  • $39
  • $50
  • 23% off

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a wireless mouse with flair. This vibrant mouse features six programmable buttons and a 12K DPI sensor. The G305 is also available in a variety of colorways and is capable of lasting for up to 240 hours with a single AA battery.

General tech deals

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can currently buy.

