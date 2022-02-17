The best President’s Day sales happening now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We’re approaching President’s Day in the US, and while it was originally established as a holiday to celebrate the birthday of George Washington, the passage of time has transformed it into a day when we distract ourselves from the foibles of our democratically elected leadership by treating ourselves to some of the best deals of the yea.

Whether you’re planning to get a little something for yourself or shopping for someone else, there are plenty of great promotions and sales to take advantage of this weekend. Many products — including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, LG’s C1 OLED, and Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini — are currently matching their lowest prices ever, while others are just shy of it.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best President’s Day deals we could find. More promotions and sales are sure to pop up between now and the actual holiday, too, so check back here and subscribe to the Verge Deals newsletter for all the highlights later this week.

Headphones and earbuds deals

TV deals

Laptop deals

Apple deals

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) $2,250

$2,499

10% off The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be equipped with either the new M1 Pro or M1 Max CPU and can be configured to have up to 64GB of unified memory. $2,250 at Amazon (1TB)

Gaming deals

Amazon Prime members can still pick up the standard Nintendo Switch at Woo for $279.99. The popular handheld normally retails for $299.99 and rarely receives a discount, which makes the current deal all the more enticing. Read our review.

Anyone in the market for a new gaming keyboard is in luck: Amazon currently has discounts on wireless models from both Razer and Logitech. Right now, for instance, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed with phantom keycaps is available with linear or clicky switches for $129.99, a solid $70 discount that matches its lowest price ever.

The G915, an excellent full-size gaming keyboard from Logitech, is also on sale at Amazon right now for $199.99. The wireless, low-profile board normally retails for $249.99 and can be equipped with clicky, linear, or tactile switches.

Amazon is offering a number of discounts on gaming mice, too. You can currently get any color of the Logitech G305 wireless mouse for around $39, a cool $11 off the normal retail price. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for these colorful peripherals, but it is a solid value for a piece that’s sure to become the highlight of your setup.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed $39

$50

23% off The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a wireless mouse with flair. This vibrant mouse features six programmable buttons and a 12K DPI sensor. The G305 is also available in a variety of colorways and is capable of lasting for up to 240 hours with a single AA battery. $39 at Amazon

General tech deals