The best Sonos speaker and soundbar deals

Most would agree that Sonos offers some of the best speakers and soundbars currently available. That’s because Sonos makes speakers that — more often than not — boast great sound quality, support for all the major streaming platforms, and simple multi-room functionality. Unfortunately, however, those perks often come at a high price. Sonos products aren’t cheap, and, outside of the occasional rogue discount, they rarely go on sale. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t ways to save at least a few dollars on Sonos gear.

You can often, for example, score discounts on even more Sonos devices if you’re comfortable buying refurbished ones. We also occasionally see sales on Sonos’ collaborative series with Ikea and discounted bundles that include Sonos products, which makes it easier to set up an entire home audio system while saving money. And, if you’re a student, Sonos offers a program you can join to get a 15 percent discount when you spend up to $2,500 on full-priced speakers and accessories.

Regardless of their existence, these discounts can be hard to find. That’s why we’ve curated this list of the best Sonos deals you can currently take advantage of. Here, we’ll guide you through the best sales available, helping you to get the best bang for your buck.

A note about refurbished Sonos products Both Sonos and Best Buy test and clean all of their certified refurbished products before reselling them. Sonos also includes the original accessories and cables, along with a one-year warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee. Best Buy’s Geek Squad-certified refurbished products, meanwhile, come with a 90-day warranty unless otherwise noted. You also have 15 days to return or exchange them, though, Best Buy Elite and Totaltech members are eligible for an extended return window.

Sonos Roam and Sonos Roam SL deals

Sonos Roam (two) $ 338 $ 388 13 % off $ 338 The Sonos Roam is a truly portable Sonos speaker with a rugged design that’s built to withstand the elements. It also features wireless charging and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $338 at Sonos

The Sonos Roam is one of the clearest, most pleasant portable speakers we’ve ever used, and we’d recommend it as a personal speaker for small gatherings. It offers a rugged design, a relatively durable build, wireless charging, and support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s also compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2, which lets you stream music from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac over your home network. Plus, it’s the first Sonos speaker with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means you could use it in the bathroom or near pools.

Note, however, Sonos won’t let you pair two in stereo when listening over Bluetooth, unlike similar speakers, though you can play Bluetooth audio over your entire Sonos system. The Roam also only offers around 10 hours of battery life, which isn’t that great, and it can be challenging to use the speaker’s Wi-Fi features outside of your home.

Sonos One SL (refurbished) $ 119 $ 159 25 % off $ 119 The Sonos One emits rich, detailed sound, but lacks a microphone. The compact smart speaker also features good voice microphones, integrates with existing Sonos systems, and supports a wide range of music services. $119 at Sonos

Sonos One (two) $ 378 $ 398 5 % off $ 378 The Sonos One is the base smart speaker in the Sonos system, and it puts out a surprising amount of sound from its compact size. $378 at Sonos

The second-generation Sonos One is a small smart speaker with a good microphone for voice control. It emits balanced, full-bodied sound that’s impressive for its size while integrating well with existing Sonos products. The 2017 speaker also works with a range of music services and supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, however, the process for setting up voice assistants can be complicated. The One offers touch controls, too, as well as support for AirPlay 2 thanks to a post-launch software update.

The Sonos One typically sells for $219 new, but unfortunately, there are no deals available if you want to buy one by itself. However, you can purchase a two-room set in black for $419 instead of $438 from B&H Photo.

You can also save a lot more if you buy the Sonos One SL. It’s basically the same as the Sonos One and features identical sound quality, however, it lacks an always-on microphone and voice assistant support. The Sonos One SL typically sells for $199.99 new, but right now you can buy it in refurbished condition for $119 from Sonos.

Sonos Arc (refurbished) $ 810 $ 900 10 % off $ 810 The Sonos Arc is a powerful Dolby Atmos speaker that also integrates with the company’s multiroom audio platform. With extra capabilities like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2, it’s a feature-rich soundbar that sounds just as good when playing music. $810 at Best Buy (white)$810 at Best Buy (black)

The Sonos Arc is an all-in-one home theater soundbar that pairs quite nicely with large TVs, but works well as a music speaker. The 45-inch soundbar boasts powerful, immersive sound and is compatible with Dolby Atmos and a range of other audio formats, including TrueHD (for external Blu-ray players), Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Digital.

Like the Sonos Roam, it also offers built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. One drawback, however, is that you may need a recent 4K TV — likely something released after 2017 — that supports Atmos over HDMI ARC to hear it at its best. We also noticed surround sound doesn’t always work well in large rooms, which means it’s not particularly apartment-friendly, especially when coupled with its size.

Finally, you can also save a little if you buy the Sonos Arc SL, which lacks a microphone but is $50 cheaper when you purchase it from Costco. Be aware, though, you’ll have to be a member to buy it.

Sonos Five (2020) deals

Sonos Turntable Set $ 948 $ 998 5 % off $ 948 The Turntable set consists of a Sonos Five and a Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable you can connect the speaker to. $948 at Sonos

The Sonos Five replaced the Play:5 music speaker in 2020 but is actually nearly identical to its excellent-sounding predecessor. It shares the same six custom-designed drivers inside, so it should offer the same high-quality listening experience as the Play:5, which was ideal for large rooms or parties. Other than that, however, there aren’t many noticeable differences. Compared to the Play:5, Sonos says its successor offers increased memory and processing power, as well as a new wireless radio. There are also all-black or all-white options. Note, however, that the Sonos Five lacks a built-in microphone and support for Alexa and Google Assistant — something most other speakers in the Sonos lineup offer.

The Sonos Five starts at $549 and is currently not on sale. However, you can buy a set of two in new condition for around $1,048 instead of $1,098 from Sonos, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. Sonos is additionally selling a Turntable set, which includes the Sonos Five and a Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable, for $948 ($50 off).

Sonos Beam (first-gen and second-gen) deals

Sonos’ previous entry-level soundbar, the first-gen Sonos Beam, functions as both a smart speaker and a soundbar for smart TVs equipped with HDMI ARC. We praised how well it improves TV sound quality in our 2018 review, as well as how simple and easy it is to set up and use. It’s not as great as other standalone speakers in the Sonos lineup for just playing music, but as a general-purpose speaker, it’s a good buy overall, especially if you’re adding it to an existing Sonos setup. The Sonos Beam also offers touch controls and support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing for hands-free commands.

However, it’s important to note that as an older model, it lacks features the second-generation Beam offers. For example, it doesn’t offer the second-gen model’s support for Dolby Atmos and an eARC HDMI port. Nevertheless, it remains a competent soundbar that’s currently available in refurbished condition from Sonos for $239 instead of $399, which is the price it sold for when it was new and more readily available.

Sonos Ray deals

Sonos Ray (refurbished) $ 252 $ 280 10 % off $ 252 The Sonos Ray is the latest entry-level soundbar from Sonos that’s designed to be a budget-friendly version of the Arc and Beam. It sounds impressive for its small size, though lacks support for Dolby Atmos surround sound and HDMI connectivity like the Arc and Beam.

$252 at Best Buy

The compact Sonos Ray is the newest entry-level soundbar from Sonos. At $279, it’s supposed to be a more budget-friendly option than the Beam and Arc. It outshines many soundbars in the same price range in sound quality, delivering a balanced, crisp sound and voice clarity that’s also impressive given it’s small enough to fit on a desk. It also comes with other nice features, like support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.

Given it’s cheaper, though, the soundbar obviously lacks a lot of features and qualities the Beam and Arc offer. While its sound quality is good for its size, it lacks the immersive feel they have due to the lack of support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. In addition, it lacks HDMI connectivity, so you’ll have to connect it to your TV with an optical audio cable, and works with only infrared (IR) remotes.

Sonos Move deals

Portable Set $ 548 $ 578 5 % off $ 548 The Portable Set includes one large Sonos Move speaker bundled with the lighter, more portable Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker. $548 at Sonos

The Sonos Move offers a loud, powerful sound similar to the Sonos One, but with slightly more volume. Unlike the One, however, you don’t need to find the right spot in your home for it to hear it well, given it’s better at distributing sound throughout a room. We also found that it sounds terrific no matter whether you’re in the living room or outside at the park.

However, while the Move can certainly function as a portable speaker, it's better suited for moving about your home. That’s especially true when compared to the newer Sonos Roam, namely because the 10-inch speaker weighs 6.6 pounds and is a bit more challenging to lug around while traveling. Additionally, the fact that its battery can only last 10 hours on a single charge — which is noticeably less than many other Bluetooth speakers on the market — means this doesn’t make for the best portable speaker.