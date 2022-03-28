The best Sonos speaker and soundbar deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Most would agree that Sonos offers some of the best speakers and soundbars currently on the market. That’s because Sonos makes speakers that — more often than not — boast great sound quality, support for all the major streaming platforms, and simple multi-room functionality. Unfortunately, however, all of those perks often come at a high price. Sonos products aren’t cheap, and, outside of the occasional rogue discount, they rarely go on sale. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to save at least a few dollars on Sonos gear.

If you’re comfortable buying refurbished, for example, you could save a decent amount. We also occasionally see sales on Sonos’ collaborative series with Ikea and discounted bundles that include Sonos products, which makes it easier to set up an entire home audio system while saving money. And, if you’re a student, Sonos offers a program you can join to get a 15 percent discount when you spend up to $2,500 on full-priced speakers and accessories.

Regardless of their existence, these discounts can be hard to find. That’s why we’ve curated this list of the best Sonos deals you can currently take advantage of. Here, we’ll guide you through the best sales available right now to help you get the best bang for your buck.

Highlights across the range Model Model year Condition List Price Sale Price Retailer Model Model year Condition List Price Sale Price Retailer Sonos Roam 2021 Refurbished $179 $154.99 Best Buy Sonos Five (two-pack) 2020 New $1,098 $1,049 Sonos B&H Photo Sonos Beam (first-gen) 2018 Refurbished $399 $319 Sonos Sonus One (two-pack, first-gen) 2017 Refurbished $438 $419 Sonos B&H Photo Sonos Immersive Set with Beam (second-gen) 2021 New $1,596 $1,499 B&H Photo A note about refurbished Sonos products Both Sonos and Best Buy test and clean all of their certified refurbished products before reselling them. Sonos also includes the original accessories and cables, along with a one-year warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee. Best Buy’s Geek Squad-certified refurbished products, meanwhile, come with a 90-day warranty unless otherwise noted. You also have 15 days to return or exchange them, though, Best Buy Elite and Totaltech members are elgiable for an extended return window.

Sonos Roam deals

The Sonos Roam is one of the clearest, most pleasant portable speakers we’ve ever used, and we’d recommend it as a personal speaker for small gatherings. It offers a rugged design, a relatively durable build, wireless charging, and support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s also compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2, which lets you stream music from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac over your home network. Plus, it’s the first Sonos speaker with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means you could use it in the bathroom or near pools.

Note, however, Sonos won’t let you pair two in stereo when listening over Bluetooth, unlike other similar speakers, though you can play Bluetooth audio over your entire Sonos system. It also only offers around 10 hours of battery life, which isn’t that great, and it can be challenging to use the speaker’s Wi-Fi features outside of your home.

Nevertheless, it’s a good portable speaker you can currently buy in refurbished condition at Best Buy in white for $154.99 ($25 off) and black for $159.99 ($20 off). If you can make do without the microphones, Sonos has also recently started selling the Roam SL for $159, which is $20 cheaper than the Roam currently retails for. Read our Sonos Roam review.

Sonos Five (2020) deals

The Sonos Five replaced the Play:5 music speaker in 2020 but is actually nearly identical to its excellent-sounding predecessor. It shares the same six custom-designed drivers inside, so it should offer the same high-quality listening experience as the Play:5, which was ideal for large rooms or parties. Other than that, however, there aren’t many noticeable differences. Compared to the Play:5, Sonos says its successor offers increased memory and processing power, as well as a new wireless radio. There are also all-black or all-white options. Note, however, that the Sonos Five lacks a built-in microphone and support for Alexa and Google Assistant — something every other speaker in the current Sonos lineup offers.

The Sonos Five starts at $549, but you can currently pick up a refurbished model for $494.99 at Best Buy, an additional $5 off the speaker’s traditional refurbished price. If you want a pair, you can also buy a new set of two for $1,049 instead of $1,098 from Sonos and B&H Photo. Sonos is additionally selling a Turntable set, which includes the Sonos Five and a Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable, for $949, a $49 discount.

Sonos Five (refurbished) $495

$549

10% off The Sonos Five is a Sonos speaker with powerful sound and lots of volume. $495 at Best Buy

Sonos Turntable Set $949

$998

5% off The Turntable set consists of a Sonos Five and a Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable you can connect the speaker to. $949 at Sonos

Sonos Beam (first-gen) deals

Sonos’ entry-level soundbar, the first-gen Sonos Beam, functions as both a smart speaker and a soundbar for smart TVs equipped with HDMI ARC. We praised how well it improves TV sound quality in our 2018 review, as well as how simple and easy it is to set up and use. It’s not as great as other standalone speakers in the Sonos lineup for just playing music, but as a general-purpose speaker, it’s a good buy overall, especially if you’re adding it to an existing Sonos setup. The entry-level Sonos Beam also offers touch controls and support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing for hands-free voice controls. And while it lacks the second-gen Beam’s support for Dolby Atmos and an eARC HDMI port, it remains a competent soundbar.

Right now, you can buy a refurbished, first-gen Sonos Boam from Sonos for $319 instead of $399, which is the price it retails for when sold new. Read our review.

Sonos Beam (first-gen, refurbished) $319

$399

21% off The Beam is Sonos’ entry-level soundbar that makes it easy to improve any sound coming out of your TV. $319 at Sonos

Sonos One (second-gen) deals

The Sonos One is a small smart speaker with a good microphone for voice control. It emits balanced, full-bodied sound that’s impressive for its size while integrating well with existing Sonos products. The 2017 speaker also works with a range of music services and supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, however, the process for setting up voice assistants can be complicated. The One offers touch controls, too, as well as support for AirPlay 2 thanks to a post-launch software update.

The Sonos One typically retails for $219, and while there are currently no deals available on the standalone speaker to speak of, you can buy a two-room set for $419 instead of $438 from Sonos and B&H Photo. Read our review.

Sonos Immersive Set with Beam deals

The Sonos Immersive Set has everything you need for a surround sound setup. First off, it contains a second-gen Sonos Beam, which offers better performance than its first-gen predecessor, supports Dolby Atmos, and comes with HDMI eARC. The package also comes with two Sonos One SL speakers that are similar to the Sonos One smart speaker — minus the microphone — and the apt-titled Sonos Sub, a subwoofer that takes care of the low-end bass while you watch TV shows and movies. Normally $1,596, you can currently buy the entire set in either black or white with delayed shipping at B&H Photo for $1,499 ($97 off).

Sonos Immersive Set with Beam $1,499

$1,596

7% off The Sonos Immersive Set is a 3.1 surround sound bundle from Sonos, one that includes two Sonos One SL smart speakers, a second-gen Sonos Beam, and a Sonos Sub. $1,499 at B&H Photo