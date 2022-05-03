The best Mother’s Day sales happening now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Mother’s Day is less than one week away, and in honor of that fact, several retailers are now discounting a wide range of tech and accessories. We’re seeing some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on a variety of items, ranging from the latest Kindle Paperwhite to the new Echo Show 15, as well as some of the best fitness trackers, streaming sticks, and noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy. That means you can still get a great deal on a present for your mom if you haven’t bought one already — or if you simply want to pick up something nice for yourself. (We’re not judging!)

Below, we’ve collected some of the top deals on tech and gadgets so you can save on a great gift ahead of the holiday. Take a look, and be sure to also peruse our 2022 Mother’s Day Gift Guide, which can help you quickly narrow the field so your present will arrive in time.

Smart home tech deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $90

$130

31% off The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $90 at Amazon

$90 at Best Buy

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum $480

$650

27% off This multitasking robot mops and vacuums — and does both very well. It can even lift its mop to vacuum your rugs without getting them wet. It works with an auto-empty charging base and has Alexa, Google, and Siri voice control. $480 at Amazon

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Fitbit Versa 3 $179

$230

23% off Fitbit’s Versa 3 is an Apple Watch doppelganger with built-in GPS, Voice Assistance, and heart rate monitoring, as well as support for NFC payments, the option of both Alexa and Google Assistant, and lengthy battery life. $179 at Walmart

$178 at Amazon

Related How to choose which Apple Watch to buy

Earbud and headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM4 $248

$280

12% off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4. $248 at Amazon

$248 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 3 $60

$80

26% off Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

Tablet and Kindle deals

Streaming device deals

Related Roku devices are getting an Apple Music app

Gaming deals

Other great tech deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) $1,200

$1,300

8% off Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra offers an overall snappy performance, excellent cameras, and a built-in S Pen stylus, although its battery life isn’t that great. $1,200 at Samsung