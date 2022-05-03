The best Mother’s Day sales happening now

Mother’s Day is less than one week away, and in honor of that fact, several retailers are now discounting a wide range of tech and accessories. We’re seeing some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on a variety of items, ranging from the latest Kindle Paperwhite to the new Echo Show 15, as well as some of the best fitness trackers, streaming sticks, and noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy. That means you can still get a great deal on a present for your mom if you haven’t bought one already — or if you simply want to pick up something nice for yourself. (We’re not judging!)
Below, we’ve collected some of the top deals on tech and gadgets so you can save on a great gift ahead of the holiday. Take a look, and be sure to also peruse our 2022 Mother’s Day Gift Guide, which can help you quickly narrow the field so your present will arrive in time.
Smart home tech deals
- Amazon is currently discounting several of its Alexa-enabled smart devices, including the second-generation Echo Show 8, which is the best smart display for most people. Unlike the first-gen model, the smart speaker comes equipped with the ability to keep the subject centered in the frame as they move around on video calls, in addition to the usual features, including the ability to watch videos, make Zoom calls, and control a range of smart home devices. Right now, you can buy it for a new all-time low of $89.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond. Read our review.
- For the first time, the new Echo Show 15 — a large, wall-mounted device with a 15.6-inch touch display — is on sale for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Kohl’s, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. It offers the same functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers, but you can also use it as a decent 1080p TV in your kitchen or to display photos or art, although it’s mainly designed to function as a shared hub replacing the likes of bulletin boards for families. Read our review.
- Roborock is now taking $170 off the S7 Robot Vacuum, which we consider to be the best robot vacuum / mop hybrid. The mapping robot comes with a list of impressive features and capabilities, including the ability to lift its mop to vacuum rugs without getting them wet. It is currently on sale for $479.99 from Roborock’s Amazon storefront. Read our review.
- If the S7 is too expensive, Roborock’s E4 — our favorite budget-friendly robovac — is also on sale for $159.99 instead of $299.99 when you buy it from Roborock’s Amazon storefront. The robot vacuum shares the Roborock S7’s powerful, 5,200mAh battery, meaning it can run for a little over three hours, but it lacks the higher-end attributes and mapping features.
- Adorama, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are all discounting Google’s third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat. Regularly $249, you can buy the smart thermostat — which comes with automatic adjustments, smartphone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home — for around $199 instead.
- Meta is discounting several of its Portal products in advance of Mother’s Day. Right now, for instance, you can pick up the battery-powered Meta Portal Go for $149 instead of $199. We thought the new Portal Go was excellent for taking video calls; we also liked that it features Amazon Alexa built in and comes with Bluetooth support for headphones and keyboards. Bear in mind, however, that you’ll need a Facebook or WhatsApp account to use it. Read our review.
- Amazon is discounting many of its outdoor and indoor Blink smart home cameras for a limited time, including the new battery-powered Blink video doorbell for $39.99 ($10 off).
Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
- Fitbit’s Versa 3 is our favorite fitness tracker and comes with a variety of features, including built-in GPS, voice assistance, support for NFC payments, week-long battery life, and continuous heart rate monitoring and SpO2. Right now, you can buy it for about $179 at Amazon, Adorama, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Fitbit as a part of their Mother’s Day sales.
- Apple aficionados can also score discounts on various configurations of the Apple Watch Series 7, which is available in the 41mm, GPS-enabled configuration starting at $329 ($70 off) at Walmart and Amazon. The newest Apple wearable offers a bigger screen than its predecessors, as well as fast charging and IP6X dust resistance. Read our review.
- If the Apple Watch Series 7 is too expensive, our favorite Apple Watch for those on a budget is the Apple Watch SE, which offers features and a design similar to the Series 7 and last-gen Series 6 but is faster than the similarly priced Series 3. It’s also on sale right now in the 40mm, GPS-equipped configuration starting at $229 instead of $269.98 at Amazon and Walmart. Read our review.
- For Samsung fans, Walmart and Amazon are discounting both sizes of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. The Android smartwatch, which offers improved third-party app support and runs on Google’s new Wear OS 3, is on sale in the 40mm, GPS-enabled configuration starting at $199 instead of $249 for a limited time. Read our review.
Earbud and headphone deals
- Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and Best Buy are all currently selling Sony’s WF-1000XM4, our top pick for the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds, for around $248 instead of $279.99. The popular true wireless earbuds offer impressive sound quality, as well as IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Read our review.
- Jabra’s discounting many of its true wireless earbuds until May 8th, selling models like the Jabra Elite 3 — which offer good sound, reliable performance, and lengthy battery life — for as low as $59.99 ($20 off). Other retailers matching this price include Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Read our review.
- Apple fans can currently score a discount on the AirPods Pro, which are some of the best active noise-canceling earbuds for iPhone and Mac users, alongside a MagSafe-compatible charging case for $174.99 from Walmart and Amazon. The iconic earbuds offer terrific sound quality, deep iOS integration, and support for Apple’s immersive spatial audio feature, among other features. Read our review.
- The Beats Fit Pro are a great pair of noise-canceling earbuds for working out that offer excellent sound quality as well as integrated wingtips that keep them secure during workouts. Right now, you can buy them for $179.95 instead of $199.99 at Walmart, Amazon, and Adorama, which is a new all-time low. Read our review.
- Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 are a solid, comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones that offer detailed, bass-rich sound, a retro-inspired design, and even Tile integration should you misplace the headphones around your house. Typically $399.99, you can buy them right now for around $250 — a price that nearly matches their Black Friday low — from Best Buy and Sennheiser. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 3 may lack active noise cancellation and support for multipoint pairing, but Jabra’s new Elite 4 Active offer both. If these things matter to you, you can buy the latter pair of true wireless earbuds from Jabra for $99.99 ($20 off). You can also take advantage of the same discount at Amazon and Best Buy.
- We consider Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 to be the best earbuds for Samsung fans, namely because they feature active noise cancellation, great sound quality, and wireless charging. Right now, they’re on sale for $109.99 at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. Read our review.
- Apple’s AirPods Max offer superb sound quality, terrific noise cancellation, great voice call performance, and deep integration with Apple’s ecosystem of devices. You can currently pick up a pair for $449 in select colors at Amazon, which is $20 shy of their best price ever. Read our review.
- Regularly $199.99, Sony’s budget-friendly WH-CH710N are currently on sale as part of a bundle for $178 at Adorama. The kit includes an Energizer UE20003PQ power bank and a microfiber cleaning cloth. If you prefer to pick them up without the added accessories, the noise-canceling headphones are also available for around $149 at Amazon and Best Buy.
Tablet and Kindle deals
- Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to a new all-time low of $99.99 at Best Buy, while Amazon has it for $104.99. The waterproof e-reader offers long battery life, a 6.8-inch display bigger than its predecessor, a USB-C charging port, and adjustable color temperature. Read our review.
- Many of the latest iPads are also on sale, with Walmart selling models like the latest 64GB, Wi-Fi-equipped iPad — which offers a feature that can automatically follow you in the frame during video calls — for $309 instead of $329. It’s also worth mentioning that the latest 64GB Wi-Fi-enabled iPad Mini is also on sale right now for $399.99 ($99 off) at Amazon, though this deal technically isn’t a part of Amazon’s official Mother’s Day sale. Read our 2021 iPad Mini review.
- The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 tablet doubles as an external display, thanks to its mini-HDMI and USB-C connectivity, and the handle on the back means you can either hang it or prop it up. Regularly $679.99, you can buy the model equipped with a Snapdragon 870 chip, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM right now for $399.99 from Lenovo.
Streaming device deals
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best streaming device for those already embedded within Amazon’s ecosystem. It comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Alexa voice commands, an easy-to-use interface, and a great selection of streaming apps. Right now, you can buy it for $44.99, a $10 discount, from Amazon and Best Buy. The last-gen Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $34.99 at Amazon and GameStop, though, note it lacks Wi-Fi 6 support. Read our Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K reviews.
- Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy are selling the latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K for around $39 instead of $49. The new, faster model offers improved Wi-Fi performance as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AirPlay 2. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Cube, a great hybrid smart speaker and streaming device that’s faster than the Fire TV Stick 4K, is also on sale for $69.99 instead of $119.99 at Amazon.
Gaming deals
- Normally $79.99, Ring Fit Adventure is on sale for $54.99 at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon with a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap. The game involves stretching, yoga poses, squats, and more to defeat enemies, thus helping you stay fit while having fun. Read our review.
- You can buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Switch for $39.99, a $20 discount, at GameStop, Best Buy, and Target in either digital or physical formats. Read our review.
- The PlayStation 5 version of Deathloop is going for $24.99 at GameStop and Best Buy instead of $59.99. GameStop is also discounting the PC version by $30, selling it for $29.99 instead of $59.99.
- If you don’t mind the color, the white and pink version of the comfortable HyperX Cloud II Wireless is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at HP. The terrific gaming headset is compatible with the PlayStation 4, PS5, PC, and the Switch (when plugged into the dock). Read our review.
- The digital, deluxe version of Elden Ring is on sale for $71.99 instead of $79.99 at GameStop. Note that this version of the sprawling, fantasy epic is compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Series S. Read our review.
Other great tech deals
- Samsung is offering some great phone promotions during its Mother’s Day sale, including a free memory upgrade when you buy the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is an offer that also extends to other models in the Galaxy S22 lineup. That means you’d be able to buy a Galaxy S22 Ultra model equipped with 256GB of storage for $1,199.99, the price of the 128GB base model. We were big fans of the S22 Ultra and gave it a rare 9 out of 10 in our review, praising its impressive performance, built-in S Pen, and excellent cameras.
- Samsung is also throwing in a number of free products in addition to discounts on some of its other phones. For example, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 4 and $100 worth of Google Play credit when you buy the discounted Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starting at $1,499.99 instead of $2,049.89. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, for the unfamiliar, is a water-resistant smartphone that unfolds into a small Android tablet. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Omni Fire 4K TV features the ability to query Alexa even when the TV is off, as well as low input lag, support for two-way video calling, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and more. Right now, you can buy the 55-inch for $369.99 ($190 off). The 75-inch configuration — which supports Dolby Vision HDR — is also on sale for $749.99 instead of $1099.99.
- Accessory manufacturer Nomad is taking 20 percent off a variety of items when you use promo code MOM20 at checkout. The current discount applies to everything from leather AirTag loops, to Apple Watch bands, to a slew of iPhone 12 and 13 cases.
- Nixplay is taking 15 percent off a variety of its smart, Wi-Fi-equipped photo frames, which range in size from eight inches to 15 inches, during its Mother’s Day sale. You can, for example, buy the 8-inch model for $127.49 instead of $149.99.