The best Mother’s Day sales happening now

Save on Kindles, Fitbits, the Echo Show 15, and more

By Sheena Vasani

The Beats Fit Pro are some of the many noise-canceling earbuds currently on sale.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Mother’s Day is less than one week away, and in honor of that fact, several retailers are now discounting a wide range of tech and accessories. We’re seeing some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on a variety of items, ranging from the latest Kindle Paperwhite to the new Echo Show 15, as well as some of the best fitness trackers, streaming sticks, and noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy. That means you can still get a great deal on a present for your mom if you haven’t bought one already — or if you simply want to pick up something nice for yourself. (We’re not judging!)

Below, we’ve collected some of the top deals on tech and gadgets so you can save on a great gift ahead of the holiday. Take a look, and be sure to also peruse our 2022 Mother’s Day Gift Guide, which can help you quickly narrow the field so your present will arrive in time.

Smart home tech deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

  • $90
  • $130
  • 31% off

The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum

  • $480
  • $650
  • 27% off

This multitasking robot mops and vacuums — and does both very well. It can even lift its mop to vacuum your rugs without getting them wet. It works with an auto-empty charging base and has Alexa, Google, and Siri voice control.

  • Amazon is currently discounting several of its Alexa-enabled smart devices, including the second-generation Echo Show 8, which is the best smart display for most people. Unlike the first-gen model, the smart speaker comes equipped with the ability to keep the subject centered in the frame as they move around on video calls, in addition to the usual features, including the ability to watch videos, make Zoom calls, and control a range of smart home devices. Right now, you can buy it for a new all-time low of $89.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond. Read our review.
  • For the first time, the new Echo Show 15 — a large, wall-mounted device with a 15.6-inch touch display — is on sale for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Kohl’s, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. It offers the same functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers, but you can also use it as a decent 1080p TV in your kitchen or to display photos or art, although it’s mainly designed to function as a shared hub replacing the likes of bulletin boards for families. Read our review.
  • Roborock is now taking $170 off the S7 Robot Vacuum, which we consider to be the best robot vacuum / mop hybrid. The mapping robot comes with a list of impressive features and capabilities, including the ability to lift its mop to vacuum rugs without getting them wet. It is currently on sale for $479.99 from Roborock’s Amazon storefront. Read our review.
The Roborock E4 is a great budget-friendly bot with long battery life and a big bin.
Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge
  • If the S7 is too expensive, Roborock’s E4 — our favorite budget-friendly robovac — is also on sale for $159.99 instead of $299.99 when you buy it from Roborock’s Amazon storefront. The robot vacuum shares the Roborock S7’s powerful, 5,200mAh battery, meaning it can run for a little over three hours, but it lacks the higher-end attributes and mapping features.
  • Adorama, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are all discounting Google’s third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat. Regularly $249, you can buy the smart thermostat — which comes with automatic adjustments, smartphone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home — for around $199 instead.
  • Meta is discounting several of its Portal products in advance of Mother’s Day. Right now, for instance, you can pick up the battery-powered Meta Portal Go for $149 instead of $199. We thought the new Portal Go was excellent for taking video calls; we also liked that it features Amazon Alexa built in and comes with Bluetooth support for headphones and keyboards. Bear in mind, however, that you’ll need a Facebook or WhatsApp account to use it. Read our review.
  • Amazon is discounting many of its outdoor and indoor Blink smart home cameras for a limited time, including the new battery-powered Blink video doorbell for $39.99 ($10 off).
Apple’s relatively affordable Apple Watch SE currently starts at $229 instead of $269.98.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

  • Fitbit’s Versa 3 is our favorite fitness tracker and comes with a variety of features, including built-in GPS, voice assistance, support for NFC payments, week-long battery life, and continuous heart rate monitoring and SpO2. Right now, you can buy it for about $179 at Amazon, Adorama, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Fitbit as a part of their Mother’s Day sales.
  • Apple aficionados can also score discounts on various configurations of the Apple Watch Series 7, which is available in the 41mm, GPS-enabled configuration starting at $329 ($70 off) at Walmart and Amazon. The newest Apple wearable offers a bigger screen than its predecessors, as well as fast charging and IP6X dust resistance. Read our review.
  • If the Apple Watch Series 7 is too expensive, our favorite Apple Watch for those on a budget is the Apple Watch SE, which offers features and a design similar to the Series 7 and last-gen Series 6 but is faster than the similarly priced Series 3. It’s also on sale right now in the 40mm, GPS-equipped configuration starting at $229 instead of $269.98 at Amazon and Walmart. Read our review.
  • For Samsung fans, Walmart and Amazon are discounting both sizes of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. The Android smartwatch, which offers improved third-party app support and runs on Google’s new Wear OS 3, is on sale in the 40mm, GPS-enabled configuration starting at $199 instead of $249 for a limited time. Read our review.

Earbud and headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM4

  • $248
  • $280
  • 12% off

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.

Jabra Elite 3

  • $60
  • $80
  • 26% off

Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life.

The Beats Fit Pro offers active noise cancellation that’s on par with the AirPods Pro.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge
  • Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 are a solid, comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones that offer detailed, bass-rich sound, a retro-inspired design, and even Tile integration should you misplace the headphones around your house. Typically $399.99, you can buy them right now for around $250 — a price that nearly matches their Black Friday low — from Best Buy and Sennheiser. Read our review.
  • Jabra’s Elite 3 may lack active noise cancellation and support for multipoint pairing, but Jabra’s new Elite 4 Active offer both. If these things matter to you, you can buy the latter pair of true wireless earbuds from Jabra for $99.99 ($20 off). You can also take advantage of the same discount at Amazon and Best Buy.
  • We consider Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 to be the best earbuds for Samsung fans, namely because they feature active noise cancellation, great sound quality, and wireless charging. Right now, they’re on sale for $109.99 at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. Read our review.
  • Apple’s AirPods Max offer superb sound quality, terrific noise cancellation, great voice call performance, and deep integration with Apple’s ecosystem of devices. You can currently pick up a pair for $449 in select colors at Amazon, which is $20 shy of their best price ever. Read our review.
  • Regularly $199.99, Sony’s budget-friendly WH-CH710N are currently on sale as part of a bundle for $178 at Adorama. The kit includes an Energizer UE20003PQ power bank and a microfiber cleaning cloth. If you prefer to pick them up without the added accessories, the noise-canceling headphones are also available for around $149 at Amazon and Best Buy.
The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite offers an even better display than its predecessor.
Photo by Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge

Tablet and Kindle deals

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices you can buy.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Streaming device deals

  • Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best streaming device for those already embedded within Amazon’s ecosystem. It comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Alexa voice commands, an easy-to-use interface, and a great selection of streaming apps. Right now, you can buy it for $44.99, a $10 discount, from Amazon and Best Buy. The last-gen Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $34.99 at Amazon and GameStop, though, note it lacks Wi-Fi 6 support. Read our Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K reviews.
  • Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy are selling the latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K for around $39 instead of $49. The new, faster model offers improved Wi-Fi performance as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AirPlay 2. Read our review.
  • Amazon’s Fire TV Cube, a great hybrid smart speaker and streaming device that’s faster than the Fire TV Stick 4K, is also on sale for $69.99 instead of $119.99 at Amazon.
Ring Fit Adventure is on sale for $54.99, matching its lowest price to date.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Gaming deals

Other great tech deals

