Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer in the US. In addition to using the long weekend of this national holiday for travel and taking some well-earned rest and relaxation, it usually kick-starts lots of outdoor activities — like backyard cookouts, road trips to the beach, and camping trips. It’s also another shopping holiday, with discounts on offer for all kinds of home goods and some great tech, gadgets, and gear.

There are plenty of deals on cool outdoorsy gear to take advantage of leading up to the holiday — like BioLite’s current discount on the FirePit Plus. But there are also great sales happening on indoor toys as well, like a range of HiSense TVs that are now available for up to $590 off. And let’s not forget travel essentials, like Zendure’s heavy-duty power bank, which is on sale for $70 off. Because what good is a luxurious getaway vacation if you can’t keep your devices juiced up?

There are worthwhile sales happening for everyone, so check out all these notable ones hand-picked by the Verge Deals team.

Deals on phones and accessories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB, unlocked) $950

$1,199

21% off The S22 Ultra is pricey, but you’d be hard pressed to find another slab-style smartphone that can do everything it’s capable of doing. $950 at Amazon

Zendure SuperTank Pro $160

$230

31% off The SuperTank Pro has a 26,800mAh / 96.48Wh capacity, which is the maximum that you can take on a commercial flight, per FAA rules. It features four USB-C ports, an info-dense OLED panel, and more. Use code ZENVERGE at checkout from Wellbots to get $70 off. $160 at Wellbots

Deals on headphones, earbuds, and speakers

Sony SRS-XB43 $248

$280

12% off Sony’s SRS-XB43 is a large Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for parties both indoors and out. The powerful stereo drivers sound great with plenty of bass, and you also get a customizable light show. $248 at Amazon

Apple’s terrific AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon and B&H Photo for $479 in all available colors. This $70 discount isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the premium noise-canceling headphones, but it’s nice to have all colors included in the offer. Read our review.

Deals on laptops and computer accessories

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020) $900

$1,000

11% off The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip and in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold). $900 at Best Buy

Antonline has discounts on Gigabyte laptops, including $500 off the 15-inch Aorus 15P YD with a 300Hz display, an Intel Core i7 11800H CPU, an RTX 3080 GPU, a 1TB SSD, and 32GB of RAM. The sale price for those hefty specs is down to $1,899 and runs through the 31st.

Deals on home stuff

Deals on gaming stuff

HyperX Cloud Flight $80

$140

43% off The HyperX Cloud Flight balances comfort and a solid price-to-performance. The wireless, lightweight headset offers up to 30 hours of battery life and can also be used wired. $80 at HyperX

Deals on TVs and monitors

The 2021 LG C1 remains one of our top TV picks, and the 48-inch model recently hit a new low of $996.99 (about $500 off) at Amazon. There are larger sizes available as well, like the 65-inch model, which is currently on sale for $1,596.99 ($903 off MSRP).

Samsung has a variety of TV deals on offer in the run-up to Memorial Day. It’s selling the new 43-inch model of The Frame, with its lovely matte display, for as low as $899 ($100 off). All of the larger sizes are also discounted, with the 55-inch clocking in at $1,299.99 ($200 off) and the jumbo 75-inch running $2,799.99 as opposed to its usual $2,999.99. Read our hands-on impressions here.

Deals on outdoorsy stuff