Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer in the US. In addition to using the long weekend of this national holiday for travel and taking some well-earned rest and relaxation, it usually kick-starts lots of outdoor activities — like backyard cookouts, road trips to the beach, and camping trips. It’s also another shopping holiday, with discounts on offer for all kinds of home goods and some great tech, gadgets, and gear.
There are plenty of deals on cool outdoorsy gear to take advantage of leading up to the holiday — like BioLite’s current discount on the FirePit Plus. But there are also great sales happening on indoor toys as well, like a range of HiSense TVs that are now available for up to $590 off. And let’s not forget travel essentials, like Zendure’s heavy-duty power bank, which is on sale for $70 off. Because what good is a luxurious getaway vacation if you can’t keep your devices juiced up?
There are worthwhile sales happening for everyone, so check out all these notable ones hand-picked by the Verge Deals team.
Deals on phones and accessories
- Samsung’s midrange Galaxy S21 FE is down to $590.53 (about $110 off) at Amazon. This phone is a great choice for Samsung fans who want the best value from the last generation of S-series phones, and this lower price makes it much more worthwhile. Read our review.
- Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale in the unlocked configuration at Amazon for $949.99 ($250 off) with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Each purchase also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled, 46mm Galaxy Watch 4. Read our review.
- If you own an iPhone 13, you can get the Apple’s MagSafe-compatible leather case in black for $35.99 (about $23 off) at Amazon.
- Apple’s MagSafe Charger is just $34 ($5 off) on Amazon right now, and it’s fully compatible with all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 variants.
- The beefy Zendure SuperTank Pro is on sale at Wellbots for $159.99 when you use our promo code ZENVERGE at checkout. That’s $70 off this power bank, which can fast charge up to four devices via USB-C and shows you individual output levels on its display. Read our review.
Deals on headphones, earbuds, and speakers
- The Sony SRS-XB43, our favorite Bluetooth speaker for outdoor parties, is on sale for $248 (about $31 off) at Amazon. What better way to spend Memorial Day than blasting some tunes on a picnic blanket with lots of bass and Sony’s cutting-edge LDAC codec?
- If you want to go all in on Ultimate Ears speakers and earbuds, UE is offering special bundle pricing until May 31st. You can choose from the UE Wonderboom 2 for $99.99, the UE Boom 3 for $149.99, or the UE Megaboom 3 for $199.99. And if you package any of them with the $199 UE Fits earbuds, you get 20 percent off the whole package. Alternatively, you also get 20 percent off two pairs of UE Fits, making a nice discount for you and a buddy. Read our UE Fits review.
- Apple’s terrific AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon and B&H Photo for $479 in all available colors. This $70 discount isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the premium noise-canceling headphones, but it’s nice to have all colors included in the offer. Read our review.
Deals on laptops and computer accessories
- If you need some speedy external storage, the Samsung T7 SSD offers USB 3.2 speeds and comes in a 1TB configuration for $134.99 ($25 off) or a 2TB model for $229.99 ($60 off). It also comes in three color options (blue, black, and beige).
- Best Buy is offering the M1 MacBook Air for $100 off, dropping the base model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM down to $899.99. We’re getting close to WWDC, so it’s possible this exceptional machine may see a new update, but it’s still a great value. Read our review.
- Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD with a bundled heatsink is a speedy NVMe drive for expanding the storage of a PlayStation 5 or being the main drive for a custom gaming PC. It’s currently down to just $174.99 ($55 off) in the 1TB configuration and $294.99 ($105 off) in the 2TB.
- Antonline has discounts on Gigabyte laptops, including $500 off the 15-inch Aorus 15P YD with a 300Hz display, an Intel Core i7 11800H CPU, an RTX 3080 GPU, a 1TB SSD, and 32GB of RAM. The sale price for those hefty specs is down to $1,899 and runs through the 31st.
Deals on home stuff
- Using the long weekend to spruce up the homestead? Molekule’s Air Pro and Air Mini air purifiers cover 1,000 square feet and 250 square feet, respectively. They are also both 20 percent off at Wellbots. The current discount drops the Air Pro down to $799.99 ($200 off) and the Air Mini down to $399.99 ($100 off). Get that seasonal stuffiness out of the house.
- Wellbots has a few different configurations of the Nest Wifi available with special discounts running through Memorial Day weekend, including the standalone router for just $119 ($50 off) when you use promo code 50VERGE at checkout. The retailer is also offering the router with one additional Point for $189 ($80 off with code 80VERGE) or the router with two Points for $249 ($100 off with code 100VERGE). Read our review.
- Wellbots is also discounting the 10-inch Nest Hub Max to $179 (50 off) when you use offer code 50VERGE at checkout. This large smart display can fill a room with music, and it works with Google Duo for video calls. Read our review.
- Ring is offering up to 25 percent off a variety of configurations and bundles of security cameras and doorbells through May 30th — some even include an Amazon Echo Show 5.
Deals on gaming stuff
- The Epic Games Store has a Mega Sale coupon running until June 16th, offering 25 percent off most games priced at $14.99 or higher, including ones already discounted.
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch is on sale for $46.04 (about $14 off) at Amazon. If you prefer the digital version, you can get it for $47.99 on the Nintendo eShop. Additionally, Xbox gamers can also get it for $47.99 direct from Microsoft.
- If you own a PS5, you can use the long weekend to catch up on the ultra-dense Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. This version includes graphical upgrades for the PS5 and an added DLC chapter featuring Yuffie. It’s currently just $39.99 ($30 off) at Amazon.
- If you want a unique take on Final Fantasy lore, the PS5 version of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is $44.99 ($15 off) at Walmart. This title has received mixed reviews, but the blending of Dark Souls-like gameplay in a Final Fantasy offshoot is certainly interesting.
- A variety of HyperX gaming accessories are on sale now through May 30th. This includes headsets, keyboards, mice, and more. For example, you can pick up wireless, PlayStation-ready models like the Cloud Flight for $79.99 direct from HyperX, which saves you about $40 on the lightweight pair of cans.
Deals on TVs and monitors
- The 2021 LG C1 remains one of our top TV picks, and the 48-inch model recently hit a new low of $996.99 (about $500 off) at Amazon. There are larger sizes available as well, like the 65-inch model, which is currently on sale for $1,596.99 ($903 off MSRP).
- Samsung has a variety of TV deals on offer in the run-up to Memorial Day. It’s selling the new 43-inch model of The Frame, with its lovely matte display, for as low as $899 ($100 off). All of the larger sizes are also discounted, with the 55-inch clocking in at $1,299.99 ($200 off) and the jumbo 75-inch running $2,799.99 as opposed to its usual $2,999.99. Read our hands-on impressions here.
- The Frame is nice for its artwork stylings, but if you want a 4K OLED, the 2022 S95B is on offer in the 55-inch configuration for $1,999.99 ($200 off) direct from Samsung.
- Samsung’s Mini LED-equipped Neo G9, one of the most premium ultra-wide monitors around, is down to $1,785.55 (about $514 off) at Amazon.
- Best Buy has a bunch of deals running on Hisense TVs, including the 75-inch U7G Quantum ULED. The 4K TV is down to $1,099.99 and offers a lot of value if you prefer big screens on a slightly tighter budget.
Deals on outdoorsy stuff
- Goal Zero is offering a 20 percent discount on a variety of its portable power stations and solar generators, including a hefty $140 discount on the Yeti 500X ($559.89). This one can hold 500 watt-hours of power and can run a small fridge as well as charge devices.
- BioLite is offering a site-wide sale of 25 percent off through May 30th. The promo extends to the FirePit Plus, a wood-burning fire pit that also serves as a hibachi grill when you load it up with charcoal. Perfect for a nighttime outdoor hangout or some campground cooking. It’s currently on sale for $224.96 ($74.99 off) direct from BioLite.
- Also on offer from BioLite is the AlpenGlow 500, a 500-lumen lantern with color-changing LEDs that’s also weather-resistant and charges your devices. It’s currently on sale for $59.96 ($19.99 off).
- If you want something to help you record your Memorial Day adventures, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is down to $399.99 at Amazon with an additional battery and a dual-battery charger.
- Prefer full-size cameras? Adorama is offering $500 off a Panasonic Lumix S5 kit until May 30th, which includes a 20-60mm lens along with a full-frame, 24MP camera for $1,797.99.
- Adorama also has a DJI Mini 2 drone kit with a hardshell case and 64GB SD card for $480 (about $88 off) until Memorial Day. Read our review.