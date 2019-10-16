Come see The Interface live in San Francisco

The Interface is a daily column about the intersection of social media and democracy. Subscribe to the newsletter here .

The Interface is hosting its first live event on October 22nd at Manny’s in San Francisco. Verge Silicon Valley editor Casey Newton will be speaking to misinformation researcher Renee DiResta about Facebook’s efforts to shore up its defenses ahead of the 2020 election as well as the toll that policing the platform has on the contractor workforce that is largely responsible for it.

DiResta is a 2019 Mozilla Fellow in media, misinformation, and trust who is investigating how fake news spreads across social networks. Onstage, Newton and DiResta will discuss the steps Facebook has taken to arm itself against malicious attacks as well as areas where it’s currently vulnerable. As a bonus, they’ll discuss how to spot misinformation on social networks.

It’s the first live event for The Interface, and we hope it will lead to more talks around the country as we prepare for the 2020 US presidential election.

Join us on Tuesday, October 22nd, from 6PM to 9PM PT. We’ll all be hanging out afterward to chat and answer questions if you have them.

Manny’s

3092 16th Street

San Francisco, CA, 94103

Tickets start at $5, and space is limited. You can buy tickets here. And you can subscribe to read The Interface — The Verge’s evening newsletter about tech platforms and democracy — for free right here.