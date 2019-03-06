Google can now repair your broken Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL

Google has updated its US-only repair service to include the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as being eligible for mail-in repair. The inclusion of its third-generation Pixel phones comes several months after their October 2018 launch. Until now, owners with broken Pixel 3 phones had to resort to third-party repair shops, like uBreakiFix. Walk-in services might be more convenient for some than mail-in support, but it’s better to have more options for fixing your phone.

As noted by Android Police, Google’s repair service landing page is in a confusing state, currently stating that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are only eligible for walk-in services, even though that’s not the case behind the scenes. According to a statement from Google, it’s just still in the process of updating the language on the page.

If you want to submit your device for a repair, Google notes that work on getting it back into shape will begin seven to 10 days after you ship it out. To get the repair process started, you’ll have to provide your IMEI number. Then, you can ship it to Google in your own packaging, or the company can mail you a prepaid package to send it in.

Google’s mail-in repair service for Pixel phones actually hasn’t been around for long. It launched in late September 2018, just days before the Pixel 3 announcement in October.