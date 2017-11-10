It’s time to stop trusting Google search already

Last weekend, in the hours after a deadly Texas church shooting, Google search promoted false reports about the suspect, suggesting that he was a radical communist affiliated with the antifa movement. The claims popped up in Google’s “Popular on Twitter” module, which made them prominently visible — although not the top results — in a search for the alleged killer’s name. Of course, the was just the latest instance of a long-standing problem: it was the latest of multiple similar missteps. As usual, Google promised to improve its search results, while the offending tweets disappeared. But telling Google to retrain its algorithms, as appropriate as that demand is, doesn’t solve the bigger issue: the search engine’s monopoly on truth.
Surveys suggest that, at least in theory, very few people unconditionally believe news from social media. But faith in search engines — a field long dominated by Google — appears consistently high. A 2017 Edelman survey found that 64 percent of respondents trusted search engines for news and information, a slight increase from the 61 percent who did in 2012, and notably more than the 57 percent who trusted traditional media. (Another 2012 survey, from Pew Research Center, found that 66 percent of people believed search engines were “fair and unbiased,” almost the same proportion that did in 2005.) Researcher danah boyd has suggested that media literacy training conflated doing independent research with using search engines. Instead of learning to evaluate sources, “[students] heard that Google was trustworthy and Wikipedia was not.”
Google encourages this perception, as do competitors like Amazon and Apple — especially as their products depend more and more on virtual assistants. Though Google’s text-based search page is clearly a flawed system, at least it makes it clear that Google search functions as a directory for the larger internet — and at a more basic level, a useful tool for humans to master.
Google Assistant turns search into a trusted companion dispensing expert advice. The service has emphasized the idea that people shouldn’t have to learn special commands to “talk” to a computer, and demos of products like Google Home show off Assistant’s prowess at analyzing the context of simple spoken questions, then guessing exactly what users want. When bad information inevitably slips through, hearing it authoritatively spoken aloud is even more jarring than seeing it on a page.
Even if search is overwhelmingly accurate, highlighting just a few bad results around topics like mass shootings is a major problem — especially if people are primed to believe that anything Google says is true. And for every advance Google makes to improve its results, there’s a host of people waiting to game the new system, forcing it to adapt again.
Simply shaming Google over bad search results might actually play into its mythos, even if the goal is to hold the company accountable. It reinforces a framing where Google search’s ideal final state is a godlike, omniscient benefactor, not just a well-designed product. Yes, Google search should get better at avoiding obvious fakery, or creating a faux-neutral system that presents conspiracy theories next to hard reporting. But we should be wary of overemphasizing its ability, or that of any other technological system, to act as an arbiter of what’s real.
Alongside pushing Google to stop “fake news,” we should be looking for ways to limit trust in, and reliance on, search algorithms themselves. That might mean seeking handpicked video playlists instead of searching YouTube Kids, which recently drew criticism for surfacing inappropriate videos. It could mean focusing on reestablishing trust in human-led news curation, which has produced its own share of dangerous misinformation. It could mean pushing Google to kill, not improve, features that fail in predictable and damaging ways. At the very least, I’ve proposed that Google rename or abolish the Top Stories carousel, which offers legitimacy to certain pages without vetting their accuracy. Reducing the prominence of “Popular on Twitter” might make sense, too, unless Google clearly commits to strong human-led quality control.
The past year has made web platforms’ tremendous influence clearer than ever. Congress recently grilled Google, Facebook, and other tech companies over their role in spreading Russian propaganda during the presidential election. A report from The Verge revealed that unscrupulous rehab centers used Google to target people seeking addiction treatment. Simple design decisions can strip out the warning signs of a spammy news source. We have to hold these systems to a high standard. But when something like search screws up, we can’t just tell Google to offer the right answers. We have to operate on the assumption that it won’t ever have them.
Comments
Is this a Google only issue or does this happen on other search engines too? It would be interesting to find out.
By AlexBro on 11.10.17 11:59am
I don’t think Bing has enough traffic for people to game the algorithm to spread BS so it may be better in this respect.
By Holmeser on 11.10.17 12:02pm
That’s a stupid comment. Bing gets ~30% of all searches. More importantly, search engines are not built for "truth" but for what is trending, and what they can best glean to be valued search results from non-valued search results based on searcher behaviors. Suggesting that a search engine is an arbiter of truth vs. fiction is naive and all search engines who follow this model will have this problem.
By ZigZang on 11.10.17 12:22pm
Source?
By Doge Man on 11.10.17 1:18pm
https://www.statista.com/statistics/267161/market-share-of-search-engines-in-the-united-states/
This is US data, but then this is a US story. Bing is ~20% and Yahoo (powered by Bing) is ~10% for a total of ~30%.
By andromorr on 11.10.17 1:53pm
Yahoo can have up to 50% of its searches powered by google.
By ChrisSsk on 11.10.17 2:45pm
Stop trying to make this not significant. And, the article needs to stop trying to blame Google for the stupidity on the internet that it just shows us. People need to learn, not Google. The Internet is full of trash. Search ANYTHING and you will uncover trash. I would not trust another company to sort through that trash well enough to not end up brain washing those it tries to make think it’s perfect.
By Narg on 11.10.17 4:22pm
The article doesn’t just blame Google, the headline does. If the article does not implicitly state that other, less popular search engines are not guilty of the same thing, it’s safe to assume that you can lump them all together since they are all doing the same thing behind the scenes.
By wigby on 11.10.17 4:33pm
Your caps lock is sticking. Might want to get that fixed.
By I'll take the blue pill. Cheers. on 11.11.17 2:59am
I think you have completely missed the point of the article. The author’s underlying point is that Google, and any other search engine that relies on algorithms such as Google’s can never be trusted to give us authoritative results that absolve the user of being a critical thinker.
The author also points out the potential danger on the road ahead of "intelligent assistants" that primarily just aggregate the results of the underlying search engines of the vendor, and face the risk of further limiting the user from not only "taking the results with a grain of salt" but eliminating the user’s access to the tools necessary to even see the trend.
In essence, the headline tells the whole story. It’s not that Google necessarily needs to make wholesale changes. It’s that we, as users have a responsibility to use it as the tool it is, without relying on it as an authoritative source of news.
By rdlink on 11.11.17 7:53am
Plus remember the default search on Apple phones is Bing so a lot of people are searching Bing and don’t even realize that they are.
At least that was the case when I had my 6S. Not sure if they changed that with the 7 or their current phones. But bottom line, Bing is definitely not Google. But it’s also not Ask Jeeves like a lot of people think it is. It’s significant.
By Dire Dire Dude on 11.10.17 2:27pm
No, it isn’t.
It was default in Siri up until recently but default search has always been Google
By Dr Strange on 11.10.17 2:30pm
Ah that’s what it was. Just siri I guess. Still millions of people were using it daily and probably assumed it was Google.
By Dire Dire Dude on 11.10.17 4:21pm
It was in the past. Currently, Siri defaults to Google.
By RoboticSpacePenguin on 11.11.17 7:41am
Here’s this:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/220538/bing-search-market-share-country/
By ZigZang on 11.10.17 3:31pm
Search it up on Google
By Kiingslayyer on 11.11.17 12:37am
3 of us here use Bing? 7 use Google.
By cy.starkman on 11.11.17 6:17am
I’m one.
By wixostrix on 11.11.17 12:17pm
Absolutely agree. Google is giving you results. You should still pursue the truth.
By Patrick Crumpler on 11.10.17 1:20pm
Yep, Google is just a reflection of the Internet. Google is NOT the internet. This is not a Google problem, or a Bing problem, it is an Internet problem. Open your browser only when you have your full gullibility shield up. And, if your shield sucks, get help.
By Narg on 11.10.17 4:24pm
In the US perhaps, not globally.
By badstars on 11.10.17 1:53pm
Is 30% in the US trivial? What about 24% in the UK as well?
By ZigZang on 11.10.17 3:32pm
What ZigZang said.
The phrase garbage in/garbage out comes to mind.
The Search Engine is just showing us what we seem to indicate we like to look at. If anything, the Internet, which gave all of us an megaphone, has shown us that most of us really shouldn’t have a megaphone.
By NeonE on 11.12.17 10:38am
I would be sure that Bing does the exact same thing.
By bradddddddd on 11.10.17 12:55pm
Bing doesn’t update search results for breaking news the way google does.
When there is a major incident good luck using google to find information about a similar incident, the results are just flooded with "relevant" stories about the current news. Bing is far less sensitive to that kind of issue which probably negates the issue where Google promotes stories it thinks people want which leads to spreading fake news.
By RightBrain on 11.11.17 10:58am