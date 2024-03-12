The AI-generated hell of the 2024 election

Manipulated images, edited video, misleading robocalls — none of these things are new to American electoral politics. But with the advent of cheap generative AI, the 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be an unprecedented battleground between voters and their would-be manipulators. The election cycle will test the limits of these new technologies, the resilience of the public’s evolving media literacy, and the capabilities of the regulators who are struggling to keep control of the situation.