Zoë Schiffer and Sarah Jeong rejoin The Verge

Zoë Schiffer and Sarah Jeong are rejoining The Verge, editor-in-chief Nilay Patel announced today. Schiffer will be a senior reporter covering labor and workplace organizing in the tech industry, starting this week, and Jeong will be a deputy features editor commissioning, editing, and producing longform features, starting January 10. These hires are part of a larger hiring push The Verge kicked off in 2021 to add 25 newsroom roles over 18 months.

“We’re excited to welcome Zoe back to The Verge, where her reporting on labor issues at Apple and Netflix has provided an unprecedented window into two of the most successful yet guarded companies on Earth. We’re also excited to welcome Sarah Jeong back in a full-time role as our deputy features editor — Sarah has long been an invaluable contributor to our coverage of some of the thorniest problems at the intersection of tech, policy, and culture, and she will be a force as we continue to invest in our award-winning longform features program,” said Patel.

Schiffer rejoins The Verge following a brief interregnum at NBC News, where she was a tech investigations reporter. She first joined The Verge as a reporter in 2019, and prior to that she was a freelance reporter at publications including Vox and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Jeong is a journalist and lawyer who has worked at the New York Times and Vice’s Motherboard. She was a senior writer at The Verge from 2017 - 2018. She is also the author of The Internet of Garbage. In 2017, she was named as one of Forbes’s 30 under 30 in the category of Media.