The Verge Launches “Command Line,” a Newsletter About the Tech Industry’s Inside Conversation, by Alex Heath

The Verge today announced a new weekly paid newsletter, “Command Line,” covering the product and business strategies of the most consequential tech companies, and the people driving them. Led by deputy editor Alex Heath, subscribers will get agenda-setting scoops, exclusive interviews with industry leaders, and expert-informed analysis on the tech news that matters most. The first edition of “Command Line” is available today.

With “Command Line,” Heath will bring tech’s watercooler discussion directly to subscribers’ inboxes. By breaking news on the products and inner workings of the most influential consumer tech giants and startups, “Command Line” will be a must-read for tech leaders who want to be smarter about the industry they work in. The newsletter will mark The Verge’s second paid product, joining podcast industry newsletter Hot Pod, which The Verge acquired last year.

Since joining The Verge in 2021, Heath has broken the news of Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, led the site’s coverage of Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover, and co-hosted the sixth season of Land of the Giants, Vox Media’s award-winning podcast about the most influential tech companies of our time. Heath has been covering the technology industry for more than a decade with previous roles at The Information, Insider, and other outlets. His work has been cited by Congress and recognized by the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

“I’m excited to dive even deeper into the biggest stories in Silicon Valley, from the belt-tightening that’s happening across Big Tech to what’s next for AI and AR” says Heath. “And for the opportunity to build a more intimate community with the readers who have been following my work. It’s going to be experimental and fun.”

“Alex is an invaluable member of the Verge newsroom, and we think his industry-leading scoops and sharp analysis make him the perfect writer for our second paid newsletter,” says Helen Havlak, publisher at The Verge. “With our relaunch last year, we committed to continue shipping new features and products for our loyal audience, and newsletters like Command Line are an important part of that strategy.”

Every Thursday, paid subscribers will receive new editions of “Command Line.” New subscribers will receive a one-month free trial followed by the pricing options of $7 per month or $70 per year. The corporate/group rate is $60 per year for a minimum of ten subscribers. Free subscribers will receive occasional previews of paid editions along with Heath’s other stories for The Verge, such as tech CEO interviews and investigative features.