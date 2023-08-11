Skip to main content
    The Verge Launches “Installer,” a Newsletter About the Next Big Things to Download, Watch, and Explore

    Every weekend, The Verge’s editor-at-large will tell you about the best and Verge-iest stuff you should know about

    The Verge today announced a new weekly newsletter, “Installer,” designed to provide subscribers with recommendations on everything they need to download, watch, read, listen to, and explore that fits in The Verge’s universe.

    Led by editor-at-large David Pierce, “Installer” will be a guide to all the best apps, movies, and shows, and the coolest tips, tricks, and hacks sourced from true experts in the field.

    The first edition of “Installer” will be available on Saturday, August 12th – sign up here.

