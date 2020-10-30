 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mandalorian is back, and with it a reason to open Disney Plus again

By Julia Alexander
Baby Yoda is key to the Disney Plus takeover

By Julia Alexander

The Mandalorian’s second season is going to get more Star Wars-y, in a good way

By Chaim Gartenberg

The Mandalorian shows why Star Wars should be smaller

By Joshua Rivera

For a show about a tiny alien, The Mandalorian sure had a huge impact. The first season of the series helped sell millions on Disney Plus, the company’s Netflix-style streaming service, while simultaneously showing how the Star Wars universe could translate to prestige television. It was, to put it succinctly, a hit — one that became even more popular thanks to the adorable Baby Yoda. Er, I mean, The Child.

The second season, meanwhile, faces a very different challenge. Not only does it have to live up to the hype generated by season 1, but it’s also releasing at a time when many of the biggest movies and TV shows have been indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, making it arguably the biggest entertainment release of 2020.

To help you keep track of everything related to the show — reviews of the latest episodes, analyses on what its success means for Disney’s business, and yes, cute pictures of Baby Yoda — we’ve created this landing page to gather up all of the biggest Mandalorian stories in one place.

If you need to stay up to date — this is the way.

The Mandalorian’s first episode shows that Star Wars can work on the small screen