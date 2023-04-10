Star Wars: Visions Volume 2’s first trailer is spectacular in every sense of the word

There’s been quite a bit of live-action news out of this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe event, but in case there was any doubt that Star Wars: Visions’ return is truly what we should all be looking forward to, a new season 2 trailer’s here to correct the record.

Even though none of the nine shorts that make up Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will be truly canonical, the heart and soul of Star Wars storytelling’s palpable in damn near every shot of the new trailer, which makes clear that the show’s next season will feature two stop-motion animated episodes. Once again, Visions seems as if it’ll put particular focus on stories about young Force sensitives first coming into their powers as well as more skilled Jedi and Sith using their powers in clever, imaginative ways we seldom see in the live-action Star Wars series and films.