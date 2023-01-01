Subscribe to Hot PodHot Pod Insider
A newsletter by The Verge
Hot Pod Insider is the podcast industry's go-to source for news, analysis, and interviews on the companies and people changing the audio world. Subscribers receive three newsletters each week, diving deep into the moment's most important subjects and stories. For a limited time, all new monthly and annual subscriptions come with a four-week free trial. To receive only Hot Pod’s free edition once a week, subscribe here.
Select Newsletter Plan
We accept credit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.
Frequently Asked Questions