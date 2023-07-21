Hisense’s ultra-bright U8H TV is beating its Prime Day price at Amazon

Things are looking up if you were thinking about picking up a new 4K TV. The price of an OLED has fallen dramatically in recent years, with newer standouts like LG’s last-gen C2 and A2 having recently sold for as little as $800 and $600, respectively. However, if you’re looking for a larger model in that price range that still manages to impress, Hisense’s 65-inch U8H QLED is on sale at Amazon for just $799 ($101 off) — $40 less than the price we saw during Prime Day just over a week ago.

On the hardware front, Hisense’s Mini LED TV brings together Google TV and a host of great specs. The midtier option offers terrific color and peak brightness levels, making it a great option for brighter homes, along with several gamer-friendly features, most notably, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, low input lag, and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports a litany of other things — including Apple’s AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 — rounding out a spec sheet that’s far better than it ought to be for the price.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV (65-inch) $ 799 $ 900 11 % off $ 799 $ 799 $ 900 11 % off Hisense’s U8H Mini LED 4K TV can hit some truly impressive brightness levels and produce mesmerizing HDR. The TV also supports 4K 120Hz, Wi-Fi 6, and runs Google TV software. $799 at Amazon

A new TV is great and all, but if you’re looking to outfit your existing set with some new tricks, there are certainly cheaper ways to do it. Right now, for example, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy are all selling the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $29.99 ($25 off), which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the 4K streaming device to date.

The Fire Stick 4K Max offers a few upgrades over the standard Fire Stick 4K, some of which make it a bit more futureproof. Navigating the interface is noticeably faster, for one, and it features Wi-Fi 6 for improved wireless streaming performance. The software also takes a content-forward approach much like a Chromecast, which is far more enjoyable to navigate than a wall of apps (assuming you can look beyond Amazon’s borderline-aggressive ads). The 4K streamer even comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote, allowing you to dim the lights and make ultra-specific voice commands you simply can’t do with other streaming devices.

Apple’s newer M2-equipped MacBook Air remains our go-to laptop for most people, though most people can probably get by just as easily with M1 MacBook Air from 2020. And right now, that last-gen model is matching its all-time low at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can pick it up with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $749.99 ($250 off).

When it comes down to it, few laptops offer as much bang for your buck as the entry-level Air — even now. Despite donning the outdated wedge-shaped design, it still features the exceptional build quality for which Apple is known as well as a great scissor-switch keyboard, a good display, and three color options (silver, gold, and space gray). More importantly, it continues to offer reliable performance with the help of Apple’s first-gen M1 chip, which should provide plenty of power if all you need is a daily driver that can handle everyday tasks for school or work.

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

A smattering of other Friday deals