The best last-minute digital gifts from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more

The holiday season has arrived — but don’t panic. If you forgot to buy a gift for someone, you can’t decide what to give your loved one, or the item you wanted to give can’t be delivered on time, it’s not a problem. Digital gifts are the most convenient and easiest gifts. And with so many digital gifts to choose from — like a subscription to a popular streaming service, some extra cash for iTunes or a new game, or a gift card from your favorite retailer — we made a list of a few quick gift ideas.
For movie / TV show streamers
With the pandemic continuing to keep most of us inside, there’s never been a better time to subscribe to one (or multiple) streaming services and indulge in great shows and movies. There are so many streaming services to choose from now, such as Disney Plus, Netflix, and many others.
- Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle
- Disney Plus
- ESPN Plus
- HBO Max
- Peacock Premium or Premium Plus
- Netflix gift card from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, or Walmart
- Hulu gift card from Best Buy, Target, or Walmart
- YouTube TV
- YouTube Premium
- YouTube gift card from Amazon
- Amazon Prime gift membership
- Sling TV gift card from Best Buy, Target, or Walmart
For music-lovers
Whether you prefer Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music, a music gift card is not a bad gift for someone who enjoys tuning out all of the noise and jamming to some funky tunes.
- Spotify gift card from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart
- Apple Gift Card (which can be used for purchases for anything Apple, including products, Apple Arcade games, and iTunes or App Store purchases). Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
- YouTube Music subscription
For gamers
There are a lot of options when it comes to buying games online or gifting a subscription. Whether your giftee could use some extra cash to buy games from a digital storefront or to renew their membership for a video game console, there’s a slew of options to choose from for the gamer in your life.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Xbox Live Gold, plus access to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, and access to the xCloud game service. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Target, and Walmart.
- Xbox Game Pass for consoles subscription. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.
- Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.
- Xbox Live Gold subscription. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Target, and Walmart.
- Xbox gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Target, and Walmart.
- PlayStation Store gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Target, and Walmart.
- PlayStation Plus subscription. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Target, and Walmart.
- PlayStation Now is Sony’s cloud gaming service, similar to Microsoft’s xCloud. A subscription is also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, and Walmart.
- Nintendo Switch Online 12-month individual subscription at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart
- Nintendo Switch Online 12-month family membership at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
- Nintendo eShop Gift Card available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart
- Steam gift card available at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart
- Battle.net (Blizzard Entertainment) gift card available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, and Walmart
- Google Play gift card available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- GameStop gift card available at Amazon and GameStop
For travelers
While I would not advise traveling right now if you do not need to, Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb offer digital gift cards, which are great for someone who likes to travel or doesn’t like taking public transport. This way, when it is safer to travel again, you can treat them to a nice car ride or even a vacation.
- Uber gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
- Lyft gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
- Airbnb gift card available at Amazon and Target
- Southwest Airlines gift card available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart
For foodies
Most food-ordering apps have online gift cards available for purchase. This is convenient if your loved one is feeling too lazy to cook dinner one night, doesn’t feel like going grocery shopping, or needs to stay indoors. Here are a few gift cards for the food-lover in your life:
- Instacart gift card
- DoorDash gift cards are available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart
- UberEats gift cards are available at Amazon, Target, and Walmart
- Grubhub gift cards are available at Amazon and Target
- Whole Foods gift cards are available at Amazon
For everything else
If you’re not sure what to get someone or you want to give them more leverage on what they want to buy, a general gift card might be the best option. From app stores to department stores, here are some gift cards for everyone:
- Google Play Store gift card is available at Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart
- Microsoft Store gift card
- Amazon gift card
- Walmart gift card
- Target gift card
- Best Buy gift card, also available at Amazon