The best last-minute digital gifts from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more

The holiday season has arrived — but don’t panic. If you forgot to buy a gift for someone, you can’t decide what to give your loved one, or the item you wanted to give can’t be delivered on time, it’s not a problem. Digital gifts are the most convenient and easiest gifts. And with so many digital gifts to choose from — like a subscription to a popular streaming service, some extra cash for iTunes or a new game, or a gift card from your favorite retailer — we made a list of a few quick gift ideas.

For movie / TV show streamers

With the pandemic continuing to keep most of us inside, there’s never been a better time to subscribe to one (or multiple) streaming services and indulge in great shows and movies. There are so many streaming services to choose from now, such as Disney Plus, Netflix, and many others.

For music-lovers

Whether you prefer Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music, a music gift card is not a bad gift for someone who enjoys tuning out all of the noise and jamming to some funky tunes.

For gamers

There are a lot of options when it comes to buying games online or gifting a subscription. Whether your giftee could use some extra cash to buy games from a digital storefront or to renew their membership for a video game console, there’s a slew of options to choose from for the gamer in your life.

For travelers

While I would not advise traveling right now if you do not need to, Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb offer digital gift cards, which are great for someone who likes to travel or doesn’t like taking public transport. This way, when it is safer to travel again, you can treat them to a nice car ride or even a vacation.

For foodies

Most food-ordering apps have online gift cards available for purchase. This is convenient if your loved one is feeling too lazy to cook dinner one night, doesn’t feel like going grocery shopping, or needs to stay indoors. Here are a few gift cards for the food-lover in your life:

For everything else

If you’re not sure what to get someone or you want to give them more leverage on what they want to buy, a general gift card might be the best option. From app stores to department stores, here are some gift cards for everyone: