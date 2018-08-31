The best note-taking apps for class, work, and life

You might want a note-taking app as an artist, to take notes during a meeting to remember important feedback, or to jot down insights from a meaningful panel. Maybe you’re a celebrity who needs to publish a public apology to social media, and you need more space than a typical post affords. Often, we don’t give much thought to which app we’re using. It’s either the first app that’s available or the one everyone says is good.

Still, there’s a small quality-of-life improvement to enjoy when you switch from a mediocre, passable note-taking app to the best one you can find. And wouldn’t it be nice to have one app that fulfills your note-taking needs so that all your notes are in one place? That’s why we looked for the simplest, easiest-to-use note-taking app that’s relatively affordable. It had to be on as many platforms as possible so you can sync notes on whatever device you might have or purchase in the future, whether that’s a Mac, PC, Android phone, or iPhone.

The best note-taking app needs intuitive features and a nice-looking design. Bonus points if it has cloud storage, autosave, offline access, and voice-to-text recognition. I need to be able to search through my notes and organize them if they are really going to be of any use to me.

Finally, with the recent data privacy concerns, it needs to be as secure as possible from peeping advertisers or bad actors. That said, only one of the apps featured on this list (Standard Notes) had an encryption feature.

Considering all the other features, like organization, smoothness, and a design that makes you want to keep writing, here’s the best note-taking app.

The best note-taking app: Google Keep

Google released its note-taking app in 2013, and critics gave it mixed reviews for not having adjustable formatting and being inconvenient for storing long-form notes.

Google Keep isn’t for storing long-form notes; for that, you should look toward other apps on this list. Instead, it’s the single note-taking app that lets you sync notes anywhere, including through a Chrome extension, on a webpage, and on mobile. When you log in through Gmail, everything’s synced right up. Most of the apps on this list have downloads for desktop versions, but Google Keep opens up in a webpage, meaning you can switch devices easily without delay.

Keep makes it easy to quickly add and find notes

You can add notes quickly, and the interface is both unique and intuitive to navigate. It’s easy to move notes around in the order you want and pin the ones you need to keep in view. There’s also a substantially long text preview of each note, so you can more easily figure out what a note is about before you open it. You can also doodle in plenty of colors and brushes, so it’s like having an Adobe Sketch app inside a note-taking app. The font is solid.

There have been a number of improvements since its release. In 2016, Google Keep got pinned notes, so you can establish a kind of hierarchy in your notes. On mobile, you can archive notes by flicking them to the right as well as swivel notes around the page.

Some have criticized Keep for not synching into Google Drive. So if you comb through your Google Drive files, you’ll see PowerPoint presentations, spreadsheets, and documents, but no notes. Google Keep works better for recording your grocery list and doodling. So in some ways, it’s a good thing those mundane notes don’t clog up your Drive.

A good alternative: iA Writer

If you have boycotted Google’s suite of apps for one reason or another or you need something that can handle long-form notes, iA Writer, which varies in cost across platforms, is a good alternative. For its one-time purchase, you get a nostalgia-inducing typewriter font, a night mode, and a smooth, easy-to-use interface with a light blue highlight that keeps the app looking distinct. You can also toggle the app icon into dark mode.

One of my favorite things about iA Writer is that you can press a button on the right to exit out of typing mode, which is way easier than most note-taking apps that make you swipe up or double tap.

Text previews also make plenty of sense and give you a good excerpt of what your note is about. The font is well-spaced out, and it’s satisfying to see the type spread out across the page as you jot down notes. iA Writer is on Windows for $19.99, macOS for $29.99, and iOS for $4.99. While it’s free to download on Android, you’ll need to pay $8.99 to unlock unlimited note sharing. It syncs with iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox. It loses some marks for its price tag, which is steeper than many on this list, but you get a solidly built app for your money.

Other options

The apps on this list are either built for crafting long-form scripts on mobile or recording idle shower thoughts. Some of the most well-known brands have been relegated to the bottom of the list because they’re not as user-friendly and have fallen behind the times. Two of my favorite word-processing apps are on this list instead of the top picks because they’re simply not compatible with all major operating systems.

Whether it’s for their minimalistic look, security, compatibility with other apps you’re already using, or something more intangible that attracts you to these apps, these are all decent options.

Microsoft Word

Ideal for longer text

Automatic spell check Bad Stuff Dated look

Loads slowly

Buy for $0.00 from iOS App Store Buy for $0.00 from Google PLay

Shiny Frog Bear

6.5 Verge Score Shiny Frog Bear Good Stuff Cute mascot

Tons of formatting features in free version

Doodling and sketching Bad Stuff Only on iOS and macOS

Costs $1.49 per month to sync notes on all devices

6 Verge Score Notion Labs Notion Good Stuff Traveling and planning templates

Works on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows

Dark mode Bad Stuff Asks you what industry you work in

Time-consuming to use templates

Tries to do too many things in one app

Notion Labs Notion

5.5 Verge Score Apple Notes (iOS) Good Stuff Built-in on iOS, and Android has a third-party clone

You can access notes on desktop through iCloud.com

Formatting features

Search feature works Bad Stuff iCloud.com loads slowly

Text previews are short and vague

Missing a lot of features like dark mode and universal syncing

Apple Notes (iOS)

5 Verge Score Dropbox Paper Good Stuff Large title fonts Bad Stuff Once you sign up, it spams you with emails

Templates blend in with actual notes

You have to tap into the app more than three times to start adding or writing a note

Dropbox Paper