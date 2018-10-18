Check out these custom logos Apple made for its October 30th event

Apple has officially announced an event on October 30th where the company is expected to announce a new bezel-less iPad Pro and possibly some updated MacBooks. But unlike its usual event invitations, this year, Apple has done something different: it created tons of unique, colorful versions of its logo, and everyone seemingly received a different style on their invitation.

Didn’t get an invite or just interested in some of the cool designs? We’ve rounded up the different logos below: