Check out these custom logos Apple made for its October 30th event

The Apple logo has never looked this good

By Chaim Gartenberg

Apple has officially announced an event on October 30th where the company is expected to announce a new bezel-less iPad Pro and possibly some updated MacBooks. But unlike its usual event invitations, this year, Apple has done something different: it created tons of unique, colorful versions of its logo, and everyone seemingly received a different style on their invitation.

Didn’t get an invite or just interested in some of the cool designs? We’ve rounded up the different logos below:

