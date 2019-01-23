tHiS aPp lEtS yOu tYpE liKe tHiS

[The following Slack log has been lightly edited for content]
Chaim Gartenberg: god i have no idea where to put this but https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id1448272668?mt=8
[Ed. note: The app in question lets iOS users easily type in nearly any text field using the alternating case format, made popular by the “Mocking SpongeBob” meme that made its way around the internet a few months ago.]
Micah Singleton: Promoting this app should be a crime
Russell Brandom: pRoMoTiNg tHiS aPp sHoUlD bE a cRiMe
Chaim: pRoMoTiNg tHiS ApP ShOuLd bE A CrImE
Micah: I fucking knew it
Micah: ughhh this is awful but probably a good hit
Chaim: it installs as an actual iPhone keyboard too!
Chaim: #5 in Social Networking
Chaim: popular app
Micah: This app will let you type like SpongeBob and kill your group chat at the same time
Russell: a new innovative way to make your friends hate you
Sean Hollister: can we please turn this conversation into the post
Sean: I am not kidding
Chaim: would save me some time
Russell: cAn wE pLeAsE tUrN tHiS cOnVeRsAtIoN iNtO tHe pOsT
Chaim: we’re too meta here already
sPoNGeCaSe is available to download now from the App Store for $0.99, although other free alternatives like this web app and the tried-and-true “just don’t be lazy and type it out yourself” method also exist, via The AV Club.
