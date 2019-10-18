Disney’s three-hour Disney+ trailer proves that all those movies it tweeted are real

Disney’s massive 600-plus tweet thread announcing which titles would be available to stream on Disney+ in the US come launch day was mostly met with a rousing chorus of, “that’s not a real movie.”

In an attempt to illuminate each title even more, Disney followed up that thread with a 3.5-hour video on YouTube listing each title that will appear on the service. It’s similar to Netflix’s monthly videos on YouTube that tell subscribers what’s being added to the service — just longer. Much longer. About three hours and 28 minutes longer, to be precise. It’s necessary, though. Each title is accompanied by a 15-second clip or montage of the movie in question. It’s the best way to get an idea of what a lesser-known Disney movie is.

Not every Disney movie can be Miracle on 34th Street, The Lion King, or Iron Man. Most Disney movies prior to 1989 aren’t household names at all. They include titles like Sammy, the Way-Out Seal, The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin, The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, and The Barefoot Executive. The last movie is about a chimpanzee named Raffles who has the uncanny ability to predict the popularity of TV shows. If ever there was a movie deserving of a remake, Disney, it’s this one.

The response to Disney’s thread spawned Buzzfeed listicles, and launched a number of memes. String together a few of these titles and it sounds like a bit from The Simpsons.

The Disney era that most millennials remember didn’t kick off until 1989, when The Little Mermaid helped reestablish Disney Animation. The ‘90s were dominated by Disney Animation and Pixar titles, including The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Toy Story. Even Disney’s more turbulent period in the early ‘00s — Treasure Planet, Atlantis, Home on the Range, and Brother Bear — were redeemed by a series of acquisitions under current CEO Bob Iger that morphed Disney’s film slate into the dominant force it is today.

This video isn’t here to help establish who Lizzie McGuire, Nemo, or Iron Man are; it’s designed to help explain why you should set aside 90 minutes to watch a movie about a chimpanzee who can predict future TV hits. Seriously, The Barefoot Executive demands a reboot.

Disney+ launches on November 12th for $6.99 a month.