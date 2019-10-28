Why won’t Tim Cook pose with his own AirPods?

We all know Trump uses an iPhone, but does Tim Apple actually wear his own wireless headphones? I’m not sure what to believe in anymore — because the photographic evidence direct from Apple’s fearless leader has clearly been Photoshopped!

Above, see Tim Cook’s Twitter profile picture before — and after — today’s AirPods Pro reveal. Below, find the before / after from back in March when Apple launched the AirPods 2:

I can only draw two possible conclusions here: either someone had to photoshop an AirPod into Tim’s ear for the second picture, or someone had to photoshop an AirPod out of Tim’s ear for the first onehttps://t.co/48vEWiyMelhttps://t.co/D0tjCH5CqM pic.twitter.com/VCJZJhNSrc — Chaim Gartenberg (@cgartenberg) March 20, 2019

And in a totally off-the-cuff, way-too-fast-to-be-sure image search, I didn’t find any other examples of Cook wearing AirPods, either. Suspicious! The closest was this 2016 ABC News interview (at 1:44) where he says he’s been wearing them for a while, he mimics holding a pair, but doesn’t actually model them.

What does it mean that, thrice now, the leader of the world’s most powerful tech company couldn’t be bothered to actually stick these gadgets in his ears for a photo op? I’m not going to begin to answer that, because it’s more fun to let you imagine, and definitely not because the actual answer is probably something obvious like “his time is too valuable to run his own Twitter account,” or “Apple is deathly afraid someone will snap a photo at the precise moment one of them accidentally falls out.”