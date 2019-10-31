Use this script if you’re tired of taking Medium posts too seriously

One of Medium’s biggest strengths is its sleek design, which can give anything published on the platform an air of legitimacy, regardless of whether it deserves it or not. Now, one Twitter user has released a script that breaks this illusion, which gives every Medium post a gaudy purple background, individual paragraph frames, and, of course, formats every post in Comic Sans.

“Medium.com’s design and typography can create an illusion of legitimacy and polish for ideas that might not deserve legitimacy,” the script’s author @eyes_low wrote on Twitter, “I made a userscript that kills @Medium’s design so that critical thinking takes precedence over eye candy.”

Once you’ve got it installed, the script makes every Medium post look amateur and ridiculous. That’s regardless of whether you’re reading an article from the CEO of a failed startup or the billionaire victim of an alleged conspiracy that stretches up to the highest levels of the government. Everything ends up looking like LiveJournal-esque rantings from the mid-noughties.

If you want to give the script a go for yourself, the easiest way to do so is by using the TamperMonkey extension, and installing the script by following the GitHub link in this tweet.