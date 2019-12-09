You can now email your emails in Gmail

Email chain hell on Gmail is getting an upgrade. The mailing system will soon allow its users to send emails as attachments without having to forward or download them first. Or as Google puts it, “You can now attach emails to other emails in Gmail.” Emailception, yo dawg we heard you like emails, et cetera.

Fervent emailers can attach as many emails, which will appear as an .eml file, as they like. Users who love to have multiple tabs open may also be pleased to hear that the attachment will open in a new window.

Now for the big question: why would someone want this? Let’s go to Google directly:

We’ve heard from you that there are situations where attaching emails makes more sense than forwarding separate emails, like wanting to forward multiple messages related to a single topic. With this new functionality, you can do exactly that. Sending emails as attachments allows you to write a summary email message to your recipients, and attach the set of supporting emails that recipients can directly open in their mail client.

There you have it. Attach responsibly (when the feature finishes its gradual rollout over the next two weeks). Emails!