 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TL;DR

Don’t change your Twitter birthday to 2007 unless you want to get kicked off for being under 13

New, 11 comments

You can’t actually unlock new color schemes!

By Dami Lee
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A viral prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthdays to 2007 is getting users locked out of the platform for being under 13. The prank tweets tell users that changing the Twitter birthdays on their profiles will do everything from unlocking new color schemes, getting them admin privileges, or even a verified check. It gives me great pain to have to narc on a solid prank, but this won’t actually happen.

It’s become big enough of an issue that Twitter Support has issued a PSA alerting users to the prank.

Those unfortunate enough to have fallen for the prank can contact Twitter Support and get their accounts back by uploading a copy of their government-issued ID.

On a completely unrelated note, changing your Twitter birthday to 2008 will let you edit your tweets, so you should totally try that out now.

Next Up In TL;DR

This Article has a component height of 7. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...