RED’s Hydrogen One is arguably a worse deal now that it’s bundled with Aquaman

I think the hilarity in this image may speak for itself:

But I will translate anyhow.

If you happen to be the kind of person who’s willing to spend $1,295 on one of the least inspiring gadgets we’ve ever reviewed, an utter mess of a phone — and yet also the kind of person who hasn’t already bought one and was miraculously waiting until just now — now is your golden opportunity, your limited-time-only chance to get a free copy of a disappointingly average superhero film that came out last year.

A movie that you can already purchase on Blu-ray for $25. Or $30 if you want Blu-Ray 3D.

Carpe diem!