You can now make your Switch travel case cosplay as Mario

It looks like Cappy has made his way to Amazon because this Nintendo Switch travel case definitely looks like Mario’s soul is trapped inside of it. This bizarre case was brought to our attention by the Wario64 Twitter account, which regularly tweets out video game deals. The original Lightning Deal appears to be over, but you can still grab the case for $34.99.

The case is a bit chunkier than most since it has room for the dock and other Switch accessories. It also comes in “Luigi,” but there are no Wario or Waluigi options yet, unfortunately. Looking through other Switch products on Amazon yields plenty of accessories that are decked out in Mario themes, like this skin and screen protector set:

People really want their Switch accessories to look like an overall-wearing plumber! I’m all for it, though, if only for the joy of carrying around a Mario corpse that’s been Wall-E’d or flattened by one of these guys: