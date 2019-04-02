New Apple ad romanticizes the beginnings of Apple’s circular pizza box

Apple made a pizza box? Yes indeed, and it makes a cameo appearance in a new 3-minute Apple commercial that the company uploaded to YouTube today, dubbed “Apple at Work — The Underdogs.” An ad that — completely unrelated to the pizza box — is one of the funnier Apple ads we’ve seen in a while.

As you might be aware, Apple has quite a reputation for clever, powerful, heartwarming and timely commercials, even if a few of them have come out rather embarrassing. This one’s definitely in the former camp, thanks to a snappy script, typically high production values, and some excellent comedic timing.

But as Apple developer Cabel Sasser notes on Twitter, it’s the patented pizza box that really stands out for astute Apple fans:

As Wired and others reported in May 2017, the pizza box is an actual thing that exists at Apple’s campuses in Silicon Valley, designed by Apple for the express purpose of allowing employees to bring a crisp personal pizza back to their desks instead of winding up with a soggy crust. Though it actually dates back earlier than than those reports:

@mantia @panzer the Caffè Macs pizza box is nice and when Steve Jobs died was signed by many Apple Food's employees pic.twitter.com/wG5A63C3xc — setteBIT (@setteBIT) December 19, 2013

The Outline got its hands on one of Apple’s pizza boxes in May 2017.