You can, and should, put yourself into an Avengers GIF

We’ve all imagined ourselves as superheroes at one point, and now there’s a website that lets you swap faces with your favorite Avenger — just in time for Avengers: Endgame. The “Avenge Them” site isn’t an official Marvel product, but does build off of the tech found in the Morphin app, which turns your mug into a 3D model to add to GIFs.

Currently, Avenge Them has 18 GIFs available, all of which will have you performing grandiose feats of heroism pulled from the Marvel movies. The selection covers a good range of Avengers heroes, including Star-Lord, Black Widow, Captain America, Black Panther, and more.

It takes about 30 seconds for the site to work you into each of the scenes, which isn’t that long considering that it turns a flat image into a 3D model, applies somewhat realistic lighting to your face, and animates it, to boot. Once it’s done, you can download the GIF or share it on Twitter.

Impressive as the technology is, the results are generally goofy-looking. I think that’s the point, although some Verge staffers had good results. Vlad Savov, for instance, makes for an amazing Doctor Strange.

Sean Hollister is a good fit as Thor, too.

Meanwhile, I’m a little creeped out by my Iron Man GIF.

If you want to branch outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Morphin app is available on iOS and Android. It launched last month, and it seems worth trying if you want to put your face on Salt Bae, Dr. Evil from Austin Powers, Daenerys from Game of Thrones, and more.