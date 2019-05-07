HBO quietly removed the coffee cup from Game of Thrones

HBO has quietly updated the most recent episode of Game of Thrones to digitally remove a coffee cup that accidentally made its way into a scene, setting the internet on fire with a seemingly endless stream of memes in the process.

The cup — which HBO confirmed was, in fact, a mistake and not a more sinister attempt at some kind of product placement — was removed from the shot on HBO Go (and, presumably, other streaming platforms as well) sometime overnight, with little fanfare from the TV company.

While most of the jokes have centered on the cup being a misplaced Starbucks order, The Wall Street Journal confirmed last night that it actually came from the production’s craft services, not the popular coffee chain.

Yesterday, HBO did fess up to the mistake, joking that “the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” Sadly, the company only edited out the anachronistic cup instead of really committing to the bit and editing in a more period-appropriate cup of tea.

As Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer on Game of Thrones, commented yesterday, these kind of mistakes are rare for a show this big, but slip-ups do happen, and “if that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.”

It’s not the first time HBO has edited out gaffes like this: last year, a similar incident occurred in Westworld when two cameramen somehow made their way into a shot, only to be later edited out in an updated version of the episode.