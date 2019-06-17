 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Cat filter derails Pakistani politician’s live-streamed press conference

By Natt Garun

Most political press conferences can be sort of a bore, but during last week’s live-streamed presser by Pakistani regional minister Shaukat Yousafzai, the event attracted international attention for all the wrong reasons. While Yousafzai addressed the public in his weekly conference, a volunteer on the team accidentally activated the cat filter on Facebook Live, causing the minister to appear with digital cat ears, whiskers, and rosy cheeks.

Even though live viewers noticed the gaffe and tried to alert the office in the comments, the stream continued for several minutes with the filter on, which also added the effect to two officials beside Yousafzai. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which hosted the stream, deleted the video shortly after the conference wrapped.

On its official Twitter account, the PTI party admitted that the snafu was caused by “human error” and that action has been taken to prevent future incidents.

Were this mistake to happen again, though, it doesn’t seem the public will mind much. Comments responding to the PTI’s official statement noted that the error helped to “[spread] smiles,” lightening tension during a heavy global political climate.

