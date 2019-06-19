New web app brings the Marvel movies to their logical endpoint: a literal bible

Fans really love the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Arguably, the movies are almost a religion to some dedicated adherents, who worship their idols through intensive movie marathons and arguing about the films online. But what if they actually were a religion, with the text of the movies turned into a form of scripture? Well, then you’d get the MCU Bible, a project created by developer Sean Lennaerts that turns every single line of dialogue from the 22 films in the MCU into a literal bible.

The web app arranges the MCU dialogue as books of scripture, with each movie as its own book. Instead of assigning chapter and verse numbers for each line of dialogue, the MCU Bible features timestamps where each line can be found in the movie. The app makes sifting through the films easy, allowing you to find classic pearls of wisdom and life lessons like these:

“Tony Stark was able to build this in a cave! With a box of scraps!” (I Iron Man 95:32)

“Have you ever tried shawarma?” (I Avengers 128:52)

“Whatever game you’re playing, it won’t work.” (III Thor 115:24)

“See, Loki, life is about… It’s about growth.” (III Thor 91:07)

“Okay, Spider-Man. Do a flip.” (I Spider-Man 17:14)

In all seriousness, though, the MCU Bible is a fairly useful tool for anyone who wants to look up a line from a Marvel movie. The nearly instant results make it a fast way to parse quotes, and the layout lets you see the context around whatever quote you find. Want to make a supercut of every time someone says the word “Avengers”? This is probably the best way to do it.

Or, as the scriptures say in I Iron Man, “I mean, I’d apologize, but isn’t that what we’re going for here?”