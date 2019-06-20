YouTuber proves Apple’s new Mac Pro would not actually grate cheese that great

Ever since Apple first announced its new, cheese grater-shaped take on the Mac Pro, one question has been on everyone’s mind: how well would the Mac Pro actually work as a $6,000-plus cheese grater? Fortunately, we no longer have to wait, thanks to YouTube Winston Moy, who went and machined a replica of Apple’s new Mac Pro chassis to answer the question once and for all.

Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t do a great job, which sort of makes sense given the Mac Pro is not even remotely designed to grate cheese. It’s designed to vent air from the inside of the Mac Pro, not turn hard cheeses into shredded bits to garnish a bowl of pasta.

Not a great grater

But what Moy’s video does highlight is the level of detail and difficulty that Apple is putting into machining the Mac Pro grates. It takes a fair amount of effort to get something close to Apple’s design on a much smaller scale, which helps put in perspective the level of engineering here involved in creating the chassis for the actual computer.

Still, even if our collective Mac Pro cheese grating dreams have died an early death, there is some consolation: Moy goes on to show that the design does make an excellent stand for a bar of soap.