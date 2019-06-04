Microsoft is making Xbox body wash

Gaming lifestyle products have slowly but surely crept from the realm of clothing and specially designed furniture to food and drink. Perhaps you’ve seen Gamma Labs’ G Fuel or heard rumblings of Razer’s new Respawn energy drink mix. Maybe you even own a coveted gaming chair.

Well, Microsoft is getting in front of an all-new trend — gaming-oriented personal care products — by partnering with the brand behind Axe body spray to produce new Xbox-branded body wash, shower gel, and deodorant.

Who among us wouldn’t cleanse themselves with Xbox shower gel?

The product line, because it will be exclusive to Australia when it launches in July, is branded under Axe parent company Unilever’s Lynx line, which is just the name for Axe in markets outside the US. According to GameSpot, Microsoft expects gamers to “power up” with Xbox Lynx products before leaving the house, presumably where they will do the absolute minimum required of them before returning home to game.

“We see Xbox fans achieve incredible things every day, and we wanted to celebrate that elevated skill, passion and determination by creating something truly special,” said Tania Chee, the business group lead for Xbox Australia / New Zealand, in a statement. “Now, powering up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door.”

As for what does Xbox smell like? Microsoft says the answer is fruit, herbs, and various styles of wood. “Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood,” reads the product description. “Containing a range of natural essential oils, the Xbox Lynx range comes with a sleek new look and features a body spray, deodorant, and shower gel.”