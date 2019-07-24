Steve Ballmer is still very hyped

Steve Ballmer loves two things: the Los Angeles Clippers and yelling.

A press conference earlier today allowed the former Microsoft CEO, and current chairman for LA’s second-favorite NBA team, to celebrate both. Ballmer officially welcomed Kawhi Leonard, the NBA’s most sought-after player and the man who helped lead the Toronto Raptors to their first ever NBA championship earlier this year, and Paul George to the Clippers.

As seen in the clip below, today was important for Ballmer. He could barely even get through his speech before whooping and pumping his arms in the air.

Steve Ballmer is hyped pic.twitter.com/2u7yyxZJml — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2019

“I have these notes, but I’m just fired up to be here today,” Ballmer yelled at the podium, pointing excitedly at Kawhi. “It’s pretty cool. Pretty damn cool! Woo!”

Ballmer’s energy and impressive ability to whoop is well known in the tech industry. He made many a Microsoft press conference fun and borderline frightening when he was running the company, darting across stage, cheering on exciting new software developments, and visibly sweating through his shirts. His enthusiasm is contagious! It’s fun! It even got Bill Gates to do a little ditty on stage!

That enthusiasm hasn’t always carried over to the NBA, but the onlookers at today’s press conference loved it. Especially Kawhi, who is known for being a stoic person for the most part. Even he smiled at Ballmer’s extremely vocal enthusiasm. In some ways, Ballmer’s hooting and yelling from the sidelines has got to feel natural for Kawhi, who spent this last season dealing with Drake’s own intense emotions.

Drake and Ballmer have similar energies, and we should all be here for it.

Ballmer has a pretty good reason to feel super hyped and fired up. Kawhi is one of the most impressive basketball players to catch the attention of the league since a young LeBron James. His move to the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly netted the forward $142 million — the highest amount he could have earned. He also orchestrated a deal that included bringing Oklahoma City’s Paul George, another outstanding player, to the Clippers.

It’s a good time to be Kawhi Leonard. It’s an even better time to be Steve Ballmer. And, if all the moments of Drake captured in GIF form from this last season are anything to go by, Ballmer’s excitement over Leonard might just make him the most entertaining person on the sidelines next season.