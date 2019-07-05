Microsoft is teasing Windows 1.0 — yes, from 1985 — for a mystery Stranger Things tie-in

If you’ve been watching Microsoft’s social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram this week, you probably noticed a teaser campaign for Microsoft’s original Windows 1.0 operating system, which was first released in 1985.

It starts out like a one-off joke or maybe a poor attempt at a nostalgic throwback for an OS that never really got much love in the first place:

Introducing the all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!! pic.twitter.com/guU4QxwsGG — Windows (@Windows) July 1, 2019

Running Windows 1.0 in 1985 required at least how much memory? — Windows (@Windows) July 2, 2019

But it soon becomes clear that Microsoft is building up to something...

With Excel, Chart, and even Flight Simulator, there’s no telling where Microsoft and the power of Windows will take you this summer. pic.twitter.com/sEHLuXysXn — Windows (@Windows) July 2, 2019

Something with the signature vibe of Netflix’s popular ‘80s telekinetic bizarro-world mystery series Stranger Things.

Be a part of the computing revolution and get your copy of Windows 1.0 today! pic.twitter.com/VJzgYnfEvB — Windows (@Windows) July 3, 2019

Happy Fourth from all of us in Redmond! pic.twitter.com/tM443rwm8D — Windows (@Windows) July 4, 2019

Today, the latest tease confirms that it’s indeed a Netflix / Stranger Things tie-in, one that we should expect to come to fruition on July 8th, according to a translation of the Morse code you’ll find at the end of this tweet:

Before we move forward, are you sure you're ready to go know where? .--- ..- .-.. -.-- / ---.. pic.twitter.com/iX2237uYsK — Windows (@Windows) July 5, 2019

But you know what’s super weird about this? We just watched the entire new season of Stranger Things (it came out yesterday; here’s our review), and nobody uses a Windows PC or even so much as says the word “Microsoft” in the show.

Speaking very optimistically, that could mean we’re getting something special that extends the experience of the show. Or it could easily mean we’re about to be disappointed in Windows all over again. Remember, we’re talking about the company that hired Rachel and Chandler from Friends to introduce Windows 95 to the world.